PS4 and the fire in Australia: Sony launches the streaming event to support the victims

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through the pages of the official PlayStation Blog, the Sony leaders inform us that they have launched a fundraising campaign for the victims of the fire in Australia. The initiative will take the form of a large streaming event that will take place throughout the month of February on Twitch.

The Sony Foundation Australia will take care of the organization of the event: the non-profit organization invites all content creators on Twitch to participate in this streaming marathon that started today, February 1, and will last until the day of Sunday 23 February.

To the streamers who will participate in the initiative, and therefore to those who want to involve their communities in this fundraising campaign Incentives will be offered to victims of the fire that has ravaged Australia in recent weeks, ranging from cash prizes to tickets to exclusive resorts.

During the Sony Foundation Australia streaming marathon, several members of the PlayStation team will participate in the event to support rescue efforts for the fire victims. The February 14 for example, we will be able to attend a special episode of the series of videos organized by Media Molecule to celebrate the creativity of the Dreams community on PS4.

The February 19 instead it will be the turn of Naughty Dog, the authors of the Uncharted and The Last of Us series. For the February 20 there will also be a streaming intervention by the president and founder of Insomniac Games, Ted Price, while for the February 21 Shuhei Yoshida is expected to participate with the SIE Senior Director of Communication, Sid Shuman.