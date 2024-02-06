Profundis Chapter 61 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Episode 62 of the Korean manhwa miniseries Profundis has a story intended for individuals aged 18 and up. The third funny Korean the manhwa book has greater twists and turns than a roller coaster’s rough track.

Get ready to jump to a world packed with crazy surprises and stories which will make that you laugh so hard you’ll pass out. It’s almost time for Profundis Chapter 62, and you’ll plead for more.

Note down the times and disinfect your reading glasses. The officials have probably talked concerning the next phase, despite the fact it takes quite a while to finish. Fans are glad that the next chapter is almost ready.

Profundis Chapter 61 : Release Date

When fans found out if Profundis Chapter 62 was going to come out, they were thrilled. For a long time, they were waiting for official word. The book is set to come to bookstores on the 13th of February 2024, that 8 p.m. KST.

This is an initial move toward readers having the ability to return to the world of Profundis. There had been a lot of talk and anticipation before the announcement, and it proves the artists are still determined to give us an exciting next chapter in the story.

Profundis Chapter 61 : Storyline

Three years ago, Baek Yugeon as well as his brother were the sole individuals who made it to safety after being attacked by a strange thing. They learned new skills because of what happened, and his brother gained supernatural powers. But Yugeon changed to a “guide,” an entity that could use touch to control as well as restrain these powers.

When the strange event comes again, Yugeon’s brother gets into a lot of trouble, and Woo Shinje was the only person who can help him. She is in charge of the elite hunting order Erewhon and is an awake person of the S class.

Shinje’s team comprises the shy Joo Taein, the cocky Yoon Chan, as well as the mean Kwon Heesu. The deal says that Yugeon has to be their leader. Even though Shinje seems to be its friendliest member, he could be dangerous if he adds another condition: Yugeon must go with him to the pit where the strange thing that causes all the bad luck lives.

It now has Baek Yoogeun as well as his brother in it. An accident in a bridge which killed their parents or showed that they had courses as well as F-rank espers is shown at the beginning.

Baek Yoogeun stuck by his brother despite the other courses as well as espers deemed F-ranks were bad. Besides that, he remembered how crazy his brother got when he saw the same thing that killed everyone on the bridge. When his brother tried to hurt Baek Yoogeun, Woo Shinjae hid him. After that, he killed everybody else in the prison.

It is Baek Yoogeun sitting in Woo Shinjae’s mattress when he wakes up from his weird dream. His mind is filled with fear and worry concerning the reason why Woo Shinjae locked him in his room.

She pulls him closer and holds him down despite the fact he starts to turn around. Now that he’s his teacher, he says his will never leave him. When Baek Yoogeun is really mad, he forces Woo Shinjae away very hard. He has told many people that he loathe him but really wants to be with his brother.

Woo Shinjae wants to know why Baek Yoogeun doesn’t like him very much because it shocks and hurts him. He tells him he can have any life he wants as he kept him away from his brother.

We will be ready to see that Gasoline as well as Erewhon are dating in Chapter 60, which comes after Chapter 59. Gasoline then took his shirt off and went to the bedroom with her to kiss her.

We’ll observe that Erewhon said his returned hand hurt yet they found a cure which will assist him get his health back if the day is over. But Erewhon didn’t know what’s had occurred the night before.

It now has Baek Yoogeun as well as his brother in it. An accident in a bridge that died their parents as well as demonstrated that they had courses or F-rank espers is shown at the beginning. Baek Yoogeun stuck by his brother even though other students and espers felt F-ranks were bad.

Besides that, he remembered how crazy his brother got when he witnessed the same monster that killed everyone on the bridge. When his brother tried to hurt Baek Yoogeun, Woo Shinjae hid him. After that, he killed all the others in the prison.

It is Baek Yoogeun sitting upon Woo Shinjae’s mattress when he wakes up from his weird dream. His mind is filled with fear and worry regarding the reason why Woo Shinjae locked him in his room.

She pulls him closer and holds him down even though he starts to turn about. Given that he’s his teacher, he says he will never depart from him. When Baek Yoogeun is really mad, he pushes Woo Shinjae aside very hard. He has told many people he hates him but really wants to be with his brother.

Woo Shinjae wants to know why Baek Yoogeun doesn’t like him very much because it shocks and hurts him. He tells him he can have any life he wants due to having kept him away from his brother.

In what place can I read Chapter 62 of Profundis?

The Chapter of Profundis This is one of its most renowned manhwas in Korea. You can read this famous manhwa on tappytoon.com without asking for permission. You can easily find this manhwa on tappytoon.com. This site lets anyone read for free. You can read this section on a number of websites besides tappytoon.com.