Private Eyes Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The series Private Eyes includes crime, comedy, and drama. It is a Canadian tv series. The series Private Eyes is based on the novel named The Code by G. B. Joyce.

Private Eyes Season 5 is not announced yet. As we get any updates about the announcement of season 5, we will add them here.

The series Private Eyes follows the story of Matthew Kevin and Angela Susan. They both are private investigators. They both solving a case in Toronto.

Tim Kilby and Shelley Eriksen created the series Private Eyes. Shelley Eriksen, Alan McCullough, John Morayniss, Rachel Fulford, Tecca Crosby, Shawn Piller, Lloyd Segan, Tassie Cameron, Kelly Makin, and Jason Priestley executively produced the series Private Eyes.

The length of each episode of the series Private Eyes ranges from 43 to 45 minutes. The series Private Eyes was completed under Piller – Segan, Shaw, Corus, and Entertainment One Television. Entertainment One distributed the series Private Eyes.

The release date of the upcoming series Private Eyes Season 5 is not released yet. Private Eyes Season 1 was released on 26th May 2016. Season 2 was released on 25th May 2017, Season 3 was released on 29th May 2019, and Season 3 was released on 2nd November 2020.

Private Eyes Season 4 was directed by Shawn Piller, Cindy Sampson, Samir Rehem, Jason Priestley, Katrina Saville, James Genn, and Winnifred Jong. It was written by James Thorpe, Alexandra Zarowny, Katrina Saville, Michelle Ricci, Marcus Robinson, Melody Fox, Aaron Bala, Sydney Rae Calvert, and Caitlin D. Fryers.

Let’s discuss the expected cast of the series Private Eyes Season 5.

Private Eyes Season 5 Cast:

Jason Priestley as Matthew Kevin “Matt” Shade Cindy Sampson as Angela Susan “Angie” Everett Barry Flatman as Don Shade Jordyn Negri as Juliet “Jules” Shade Nicole De Boer as Becca D’Orsay Jonny Gray as Liam Benson Samantha Wan as Zoe Chow Kris Lemche as Deputy Eddy Conroy Ruth Goodwin as Danica Powers Supinder Wraich as Kate Bashwa Keshia Chante as Mia

The trailer of Private Eyes Season 5 is not released yet. Find the teaser trailer of the series Private Eyes Season 4 below.

