Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Tell Me Your Secrets is a thriller drama television series.

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1 got a very positive response from the audience, and we expect the same for the upcoming Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2. Read the complete article to get the details about Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2.

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2: Release Date

The series Tell Me Your Secrets follows many characters and their mysterious past. The series Tell Me Your Secrets includes mystery, crime, and drama.

In the series Tell Me Your Secrets, Emma is a woman. She looked into the killer’s eyes. John tries to find redemption. He was a serial predator. Mary is trying to find her daughter, and she is missing.

The series Tell Me Your Secrets was written and created by Harriet Warner. John Polson directed it. Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1 consists of 10 episodes titled Once I Had Love, Burn Me When I’m Gone, Someone Worse Than Me, I Don’t Know You, I Got Here By Myself, I’m A Good Person, Now You See Me, Be Mine, Gotcha, and The Dead Come Back.

The series Tell Me Your Secrets was completed under Made Up Stories and Studio T. Harriet Warner, Bruna Papandrea, Casey Haver, and John Polson were the executive producers of the series Tell Me Your Secrets.

The series Tell Me Your Secrets has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s talk about the cast of the upcoming Season 2. We have mentioned the expected cast of Season 2 below.

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2 Cast:

Lily Rabe as Emma Hall Amy Brenneman as Mary Barlow Hamish Linklater as John Tyler Enrique Murciano as Peter Guillory Chiara Aurelia as Rose Lord Ashley Madekwe as Lisa Guillory Bryant Tardy as Jay Abellard Elliot Fletcher as Jake Barlow Xavier Samuel as Kit Parker Stella Baker as Theresa Barlow

We have mentioned the expected cast of the series Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2.

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2 Trailer:

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2’s trailer is not released yet. Find the trailer of Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1 below.

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series Tells Me Your Secrets Season 2 is not released yet. We can expect to Tell Me Your Secrets Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022.

