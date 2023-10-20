Prey 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

For anyone who likes the Predator films, Prey was a must-see. 10 Dan Trachtenberg, director of Cloverfield Lane, has created a Native American-centric thriller set on the 18th-century Great Plains of North America and starring Amber Midthunder as Naru. The arrival of a frightening beast from another planet and its subsequent catastrophic destruction forever change Naru’s existence. However, Naru is equipped with her own unique set of lethal abilities with which to deal with the predator.

Given the brutality and unexpectedness of Prey’s finale, is a sequel in the works? Everything about an upcoming movie has been planned out. But there are spoilers up ahead.

Prey 2 Renewal Status

As of this writing, there has been no announcement of a Prey sequel. There has been no official announcement of a new film in the Predator series. Since Prey was just recently launched, it is hardly surprising that there is no information about a possible sequel. But there’s a good probability that there’ll be a sequel.

20th Century Studios would be unwise to ignore the demand for a Prey sequel from both reviewers and streaming viewers. It makes perfect sense to develop a sequel to Prey since doing so would satisfy fans and generate box office revenue for the company. Even though the end titles of Prey imply an extension of the events from the first movie, this appears to allude to a different setting for the Predator series rather than a straight sequel to Prey, maybe a historical drama named Pride and Predator.

Prey 2 Release Date

We’ve indicated before that we haven’t heard anything new about when the second installment in this series will be released from the studio. Fans shouldn’t be too disappointed, however; there’s still hope for a second season to air at some point.

Showrunners were asked about this, and while they wouldn’t confirm anything, they did say that there were some “quite interesting conversations” happening among the team members toward the end of production of this particular movie and that they had discussed how the storyline could get more creative in the future and what intriguing elements could be added to the plot.

Prey Story

In Prey, we follow Naru, a young Comanche lady who is learning to be a healer for her people. To the amusement of Taabe’s peers and with his encouragement, she hopes to follow in his footsteps as a hunter. While out with her dog Sarii deer-hunting, she spots a “thunderbird” in the sky and chooses to take it as a sign that she is now ready to establish herself as a great hunter by leading a large-scale hunt.

Taabe invites her along on a hunt for a mountain lion, but when they get there, they find that the lion has been scared off by an unseen entity that can track the tribe’s every move. When the Comanche tribe finally sets out on its quest, Naru is shocked to see that what he had thought was the “Thunderbird” was really a “Predator” ship harboring one of the Predators.

Prey 2 Cast

There has been no official casting for Prey 2, but we assume that Amber Midthunder will reprise her role as Naru if the sequel is successful.

Moreover, she still has more to tell. Naru was hailed as a hero at the conclusion of Prey, and she is now the only one who can stop the predators. She plays a crucial role in the war between Earth and the aliens. Midthunder’s eagerness to come back has also been made clear. Here’s who you might expect to see in Prey 2:

Amber Midthunder as Naru

Michelle Thrush as Aruka

Julian Black Antelope as Chief Kehetu

Prey 2 Plot

There is no credit sequence since Prey is mostly self-contained. In spite of this, there is a tease of Naru and her camp peering up at the approaching Predator spacecraft at the conclusion of the animated credits that recreate the movie’s tale. It may simply be a clever way to wrap up the opening titles, or it could be a hint of a new Predator film. After all, other predators will want to try their luck if they believe Naru is a worthy opponent.

It’s also worth noting that at the conclusion of Prey, Naru has acquired a flintlock handgun, similar to the one that Greyback gave to Mike Harrigan at the conclusion of Predator 2. This is a detail that might be expanded upon in the sequel. Since the inscription is the same, we can safely believe it is the same gun (we’ve hypothesized more here), which means it will ultimately return to a predator.

“There are a lot of exciting ideas for what could be next for the franchise,” Trachtenberg told Time Out. “The things that most excite me are the boldest swings, and I think there’s scope to do other things that haven’t been done before.”

Prey 2 Trailer

There is currently no trailer for Prey 2 and there likely won’t be one for at least a couple of years, given the sequel has not even been officially announced. We’ll be on the lookout for updates and sneak peeks so you don’t have to. In the meantime, here’s an exciting scene from the original film to help you imagine what it might be like to arrive.

Where to watch Prey 2?

It’s unclear if Prey 2 will have a theatrical release, given that the previous film was only available via streaming. Since Prey debuted on Hulu and Disney Plus, it’s safe to presume that both platforms will also carry the sequel. There’s a chance the sequel may obtain a theatrical release, thanks to the success of the original film (which was nominated for six Emmys as a “Television Movie”).

Prey Review

Prey is a surprise breath of new air in a series that had lost the concept of what made it fun in the first place after two disastrous crossovers (Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem). By creating a whole new film and inserting a Predator as the film’s enemy, it manages to both update and refresh the science fiction horror genre.

With a great heroine (Amber Midthunder) and a narrative basic enough that it doesn’t get tied down in the minutiae and world-building, Prey is the beast of the Predator series. Prey is the greatest movie in the Predator franchise and also stands well on its own.