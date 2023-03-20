Plunderer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The anime series Plunderer is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name. Funimation licenced the anime, which was first shown on Tokyo MX, KBS, TVA, SUN BS11, and AT-X.

The anime was shown from January 8, 2020, to June 24, 2020. It had a total of 24 episodes.

It was also shown on Hulu TV as well as Netflix in many countries, where it gained fans from all over the world.

After the first season, which was made by the Japanese animation company Geek Toys, fans seem to be very excited about the season 2. Has the show been picked up for another season? When will it come out?

The makers of Plunderer Season 2 have announced the release date and time. Read on for more articles, and the second season of the popular manga Plunderer will be out soon.

The first episode of the show got a lot of good reviews, so the creators wanted to come back and make you happy again.

A lot of you who don’t know about the sequence, let me repeatedly tell you that it’s a Japanese manga. Suu Minazuki wrote and drew the book Plunderer.

Folks love to add excitement and new experiences to their normal lives. Many people love to imagine that they live in a world that is about to be destroyed by an infection, and they act as if they are the only “untainted” species left.

We call it “apocalyptic” when we assume and live through these kinds of things on our screens. Anime shows are bringing more and more attention to this genre.

The fact that the story is almost over can, at little stretch, make a huge, unavoidable danger which the hero or main character must face, which can lead to some very tense scenes.

Isn’t it interesting? We have an anime called “Plunderer” that is like this. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world and has scenes that are both real and fantastic.

Plunderer is an established action-fantasy anime show that began airing inside the spring of 2020.

Since 2014, Kadokawa has been putting out Suu Minazuki’s manga series, whereby the anime is based on.

The first time people saw the anime was on January 8, 2020, on Japanese regional networks. Funimation also has a licence for this anime.

The animated film for Plunderer was made by Geek Toys, which is best known for making the Hantsuki anime series. Fans across the world were able to watch the show thanks to Funimation and Hulu TV.

Plunderer Season 2 Release Date

Since this piece was published on July 17, 2022, neither Geek Toys nor any of its partners have renewed the show for a second season.

We don’t want to make people who support us feel bad, though. Things like this happen all the time in anime shows.

We have made guesses about the second season of the anime because it hasn’t been officially announced yet.

There are many things to think about when deciding if indeed the show will have a second season.

The show’s popularity and how well the original material works for a second season are two of the most important things.

Plunderer Season 2 Cast

Licht Bach/ Rihito Sakai voiced by Yoshiki Nakajima (Japanese); Eric Vale (English)

Hina Farrow voiced by Rina Honnizumi (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English)

Lynn May voiced by Ari Ozawa (Japanese); Elizabeth Maxwell (English)

Pele Poporo/Gespenst Zerlegen voiced by Aoi Ichikawa (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English)

Jail Murdoch voiced by Yūichirō Umehara (Japanese); David Matranga (English)

Nana Bassler voiced by Shizuka Itō(Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English)

Mizuka Sonohara voiced by Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English)

Alexandrov Grigorovich / Alan voiced by Hiroki Tōchi (Japanese); David Wald (English)

Schmerman Bach voiced by Toshihiko Seki (Japanese); Jason Liebrecht (English)

Friends voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Taketora Doan voiced by Satoshi Hino (Japanese); Tyson Rinehart (English)

Tokikaze Sakai voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English)

Saki Ichinose voiced by Miyu Kubota (Japanese); Jill Harris (English)

Genji Akui voiced by Yohei Azakami (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)

Kyouhei Suda voiced by: Tomohito Takatsuka (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English)

Asumi Sumiya voiced by Yukimi Hayase (Japanese); Amanda Lee (English)

Kyouka Narumiya voiced by Tamaki Orie (Japanese); Leah Clark (English)

Plunderer Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Season 2 of Plunderer has not yet been sent to us. Check out the trailer for the first season down below.

Also, you can watch the whole series on Netflix, Hulu, as well as Funimation in both English and Japanese.

Plunderer Season 2 Plot

In this post-apocalyptic culture where numbers rule, each person’s worth is based on a “count” that is tattooed on their body. This “count” defines any number that is important to their lives.

But let’s say this number drops to 0. In that case, the person will be pulled into “the abyss,” which is where people think they have died for good.

Hina is only young, but her count shows that she has travelled hundreds of kilometres. She has expended the very last five years of looking again for legendary Ace, which was her mother’s dying wish, ever since she fell into the abyss.

Hina’s hard quest changes quickly when she meets the strangely-masked nobleman Licht Bach with such a negative count.

The second episode of Plunderers has been expected to continue Hina and Licht’s journey right where the initial season ended.

Given how much further ahead of the manga the graphic novel is, manga fans may have a concept of what the subsequent season of a anime will cover if the manga is faithfully transcribed into to the cartoon movie.

Hina and Licht’s seven-ballet journey had just started, so their fans can probably expect several more surprises. The only thing left to do is make a formal announcement, and then we’ll see how it happens.

