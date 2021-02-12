Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: Character Song Collection Eternal Collection album

Today, February 10, the album Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: Character Song Collection Eternal Collection has been released in Japan.

These are the songs that are performed by voice actors from the film as the characters they play. The album is available on various platforms, such as Spotify, although it is restricted only to premium users. Apple Music lets you try the first few seconds even if you are not subscribed.

The physical launch is priced at approximately 3,500 yen, although it refers to the simple version. We also have the Collector’s Edition, which costs 7800 yen, but in this case, in addition to the CD, we have the Moon Crisis Bracelet and a ticket to the Eternal Weekend Party event in Japan on March 21 this year.

Also, depending on the store, purchases include things like stickers, magnets, and file cabinets.

The song list is as follows:

1. ETERNAL MY STAR by Kotono Mitsuishi as Super Sailor Moon

2. formula in blue by Hisako Kanemoto as Super Sailor Mercury

3. Signpost by Rina Sato as Super Sailor Mars

4. Don’t Look Back by Ami Koshimizu as Super Sailor Jupiter

5. I’m gonna be an IDOL! by Shizuka Ito as Super Sailor Venus

6. Dream colored fist love by Misato Fukuen as Super Sailor Chibi Moon and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Helios

7. Astral Mission by Junko Minagawa as Super Sailor Uranus, Sayaka Ohara as Super Sailor Neptune, Ai Maeda as Super Sailor Pluto, and Yukiyo Fujii as Super Sailor Saturn

8. Welcome to the circus by Reina Ueda as CereCere, Sumire Morohoshi as PallaPalla, Yuko Hara as JunJun and Rie Takahashi as VesVes

9. Dream’s Eyes by Satoshi Hino as Tiger’s Eye, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Hawk’s Eye, and Shota Aoi as Fish Eye

10. Ray of light by Kenji Nojima as Tuxedo Mask

11. Moon Effect by Kotono Mitsuishi as Eternal Sailor Moon, Misato Fukuen as Eternal Sailor Chibi Moon, Hisako Kanemoto as Eternal Sailor Mercury, Rina Sato as Eternal Sailor Mars, Ami Koshimizu as Eternal Sailor Jupiter, Shizuka Ito as Eternal Sailor Venus, Junko Minagawa as Eternal Sailor Uranus, Sayaka Ohara as Eternal Sailor Neptune, Ai Sailor Maeda as Eternal Sailor Neptune, Ai Sailor Maeda as Eternal Sailor Neptune, Ai Sailor Maeda Pluto and Yukiyo Fujii as Eternal Sailor Saturn