BanG Dream! An episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku announced a new trailer.

On the official site for Bushiroad’s multimedia project, BanG Dream!, a new promo video for the movie BanG Dream! An episode of Roselia I – Yakusoku, whose premiere is scheduled in theaters in Japan for next April 23.

This is the first two-part film project film; the second will be titled BanG Dream! An episode of Roselia II – Song I am and will also be released in 2021.

Also, it is worth mentioning that “Yakusoku” is the title of the 10th single by the band Roselia, released in January 2020, while “Song I Am” was included in their second musical album, entitled “Wahl,” in July 2020.

Finally, BanG Dream movies! Film Live 2nd Stage and BanG Dream! Poppin’s Dream is also confirmed to premiere in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The cast of voices:

In this, we will see Aina Aiba as Yukina Minato, Haruka Kudou as Sayo Hikawa, Yuki Nakashima as Lisa Imai, Kanon Shizaki as Rinko Shirokane, and Megu Sakuragawa as Ako Udagawa.

Production team:

Koudai Kakimoto (Cyborg 009: Call of Justice 2, Hanasaku Iroha, Toji no Miko) is directing the feature film at Sanzigen Studios, collaborating with Atsushi Mimura.

Yuniko Ayana (Aquarion Logos, Ground Control to Psychoelectric Girl, The Seven Deadly Sins) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts, collaborating with Koudai Kakimoto Midori Gotou.

General Synopsis of BanG Dream!:

When Kasumi Toyama was camping as a child, she listened to the “Star Beat” rhythm while admiring the starry night sky. This sparkling, throbbing sound left a lasting impression on him, and since then, he has constantly been seeking to rediscover that emotion.

Now, as a newly enrolled student at the Hanasakigawa Ladies Academy, Kasumi is more determined than ever to find that lost feeling again. She tries a wide variety of school club activities and even considers taking a part-time job, but none feel right for her.

That is until he bumps into a star-shaped guitar in an old pawn shop’s warehouse. He takes her to a live concert stage, where she is enthralled when she sees a live performance for the first time.

Driven by adrenaline, she instantly decides to form a band without even really knowing why. However, such an adventure forces her to face various obstacles with new friends she makes along the way, all in her quest to find that twinkling, throbbing ardor once again. Stay tuned for the next update.