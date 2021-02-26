Popular seiyuu Kana Hanazawa celebrates her birthday

On February 25 in Japan, the actress, voice actress and singer Kana Hanazawa celebrated his thirty-second birthday. The artist shared a special message for her fans through her official Twitter account: «It’s my birthday! As I continue to read your congratulations messages, I would like to see your huge smiles as soon as possible. There will be some announcements related to my music career very soon, so stay tuned! 32 years of good health.Hanazawa wrote.

There will be music announcements coming soon, so stay tuned! 32 years old will work healthy ٩ (๑❛ᴗ❛๑) ۶

On the other hand, Kana Hanazawa was born in Tokyo Prefecture on February 25, 1989, and has been active in the voice acting industry in anime, video games, dubbing and narration since 2003. Among her most recognized participations, just to mention a small part, Nadeko Sengoku is included in Monogatari Series, Kanade Tachibana en Angel Beats!, Kuroneko en Oreimo, Mayuri Shiina en Steins;Gate, Kosaki Onodera en Nisekoi, Chiaki Nanami en Danganronpa e Ichika Nakano en Gotoubun no Hanayome.

In his musical career he has five studio albums and thirteen singles released under his name, although he has also released other songs under the name of his characters and which have been used as musical themes in animation productions. The unmistakable fourth opening theme of Bakemonogatari, “Ren’ai Circulation” fue interpretado por Hanazawa.

Source: Official Twitter Account

©SACRA MUSIC