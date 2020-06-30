PlayStation Plus: Sony celebrates 10 years with a theme and a free trial weekend

Share it:

Over the past few hours, Sony has announced its intention to celebrate tenth anniversary of his PlayStation Plus, or the monthly subscription service needed to play multiplayer games online and to access a series of exclusive benefits such as games and free DLC every month.

It will start with a theme for PlayStation 4, which will be made available to all players later in the week on the PlayStation Store. The topic in question will be completely free but it can only be downloaded for a limited period of time, so you would do well to keep an eye on the store so as not to miss it. But it did not end here, since the Japanese giant has also thought of something for those who do not have an active subscription, or a free trial weekend of the PS Plus for an entire weekend. Starting from 00:01 on 4 July to 23:59 on 5 July, anyone with a PSN profile will be able to play online multiplayer titles that require a subscription at no additional cost. Obviously it will not be possible to redeem the titles of the month during the trial period, which therefore includes the only possibility to play non-free to play games online.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the free games with the PlayStation Plus of July 2020 have recently been announced, or NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Heather.