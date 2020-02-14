Technology

PlayStation Plus: exclusive discounts on Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War and MediEvil

February 13, 2020
As part of the PlayStation Store discounts for February 2020 some special offers are now active for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service, who will be able to take advantage of a higher discount percentage on a series of PS4 games.

Among the exclusive discounts for PS Plus subscribers we mention a additional 5% savings on Marvel's Spider-Man, 10% on God of War and Uncharted The Lost Legacy, 5% on HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 2 Gold Edition, 5% extra discount on MediEvil and MediEvil Digital Deluxe Edition and 6% discount on Dead by Daylight Special Edition.

The discounts in question add to the price cuts already underway and therefore they are further and exclusive savings for Plus members. For the updated prices of the games on offer, we refer you to the PlayStation Store, reminding you that the new Offer of the Week and discounts on retro games, remakes and remasters are now also available.

Free PS4 games from February also available, this month Sony offers three games in the PlayStation Plus lineup: BioShock The Collection (includes BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite with related DLC), The Sims 4 Console Edition is Zero Hour Firewall for PlayStation VR as a bonus game.

