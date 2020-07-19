PlayStation Plus August 2020: predictions and speculations on PS4 games for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have already passed the middle of the month, and pending Sony's announcement scheduled for July 29, we believe that the time has come to do some free PlayStation Plus game prediction for August 2020.

First of all, we feel we are exclude games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Watch Dogs 2, which we have already predicted in the past and which have not yet arrived in the Instant Game Collection. The first is because in August it will arrive on PC, and we believe that it would not be wise for Sony to divert attention from this event by putting the same game for free in the Plus; the second because it has just joined the PlayStation Now catalog.

At the same time, we continue to be big supporters of the possible arrival of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, who has already spent a period in PlayStation Now and would represent the perfect closure of a circle that saw the addition of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Uncharted 4 End of a Thief in the past in the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection. Another thick game that could be perfect for PlayStation Plus, in our opinion, is Middle-earth: The Shadow of War, which has now run its course on the market and has also left the PlayStation Now catalog. The hypothesis also came to mind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogyas Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was recently announced. None of the games listed above, by the way, are currently on sale on the PlayStation Store.

As usual, we invite you to have your say in the comments section. The announcement of the free games of August 2020, unless the upheavals, will take place on Wednesday 29 July, while publication is scheduled for Tuesday 4 August. In the meantime, don't forget to download for free NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary and the Erica bonus.