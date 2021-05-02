Pizza 3 The Mummy To Have A Direct OTT Release – Everything you need to know

As we know that this is a Tamil movie and part one was released in 2012. This film was the biggest breakthrough for most of the film who includes the involvement of director Karthik Subburaj, Vijay Sethupathi, and many more. Also again the second part was a hit too and that released in 2013.

And now the turn came for the third part with the lead role taken by the actor Ashwin Kakamanu with the actress Pavithra Marimuthu who is known for her role in a movie called diary which was released in 2021.

Kali Venkat and director Gaurav Narayanan are a part of this amazing and outstanding project. And this part 3 is directed by the same Mohan Govind with the producer as CV Kumar.

As we know the situation is much worse than we thought. Also, people are dying because of this critical situation. because this second wave has gotten dangerous and so risky that people can not step out from their house till and unless if it is necessary.

Pizza 3 The Mummy Will Be Streamed On OTT Platform

That is the reason why this movie will be releasing on such OTT platforms. The trailer of this movie was released on Jan 5 and also the movie was all set to release on Mar 21, 2020.

But the situation was not good at all and the government declared a pandemic so this was stopped for while.

It was announced by the producer CV Kumar that the movie will be releasing on OTT platforms but it is not yet final that on which OTT platform the movie will be releasing so fans on one side are super excited and on another side.

It is not yet final that how long they have to wait for the release date and the platform on which the movie will be releasing.

And if you have not watched the trailer of the third part, below you can watch the trailer of this movie, and then you will definitely like it.

In addition, the movie will not be based on previous events as the movie will have some new story for the audience so by this news the fans can not wait for that what will be the story.

