John wick Chapter 4 Release date and Cast

John wick Chapter 4

Overview

What comes to your mind when you think of John Wick? For me, it’s certainly Keanu Reaves. No one else could have done so much justice to the role. With a small 20 million dollar startup to be one of the most expensive movies in Hollywood, John wick as come a long way. The previous season was the most successful season of the series. And now, this has actually raised the bars of the viewer’s expectation and they will not settle for anything less for any further seasons of the series.

Release date

The earlier released date announced by the production House was May 2021 but according to a recent announcement by them, the date has been extended almost a year to May 2022. No clarifications on the date extension were given but they hinted that it was only filming if 4 weeks that was done before current pandemic situation hit worldwide.

Cast

The actors and other crew have not yet been announced because it was just an initiation to the project before it had to be closed due to lockdown. No matter how long the series continues, john Wick would be incomplete without Reaves and his presence in the film does nit needs any announcements. The other actors are still to be starred or even if that has been done already, the announcement is still to be made. Chad, who directed the previous three seasons shall continue doing good work in the upcoming season too.

So let’s hope for the production to start as soon as possible so that we can witness another exciting season of the series. Fans and the critics shall wait eagerly, though a little long wait but I am sure the makers are going to make sure that all the wait is worth!

