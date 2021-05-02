Made for Love Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a dark comedy tv series. The series Made for Love is based on the novel titled Made for Love by Alissa Nutting, which was released in 2017.

Made for Love Season 2 will soon be announced. Read the complete article to get all the details about the upcoming Made for Love Season 2.

Made for Love Season 2:

The series Made for Love includes dark comedy. There is a woman who leaves her husband, who is a tech billionaire.

Later, she finds a high-tech tracking device on her which was fitted by her husband. The series Made for Love was created by Alissa Nutting, Dean Bakopoulous, Patrick Somerville, and Christina Lee.

Janet Knutsen produced the series Made for Love. Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Backpoulos, Liza Chasin, and SJ Clarkson were the executive producers of the series Made for Love.

Nathaniel Goodman did the cinematography of the series Made for Love. Andy Morrish, Al LeVine, and Anthony McAfee edited the series Made for Love.

The series Made for Love was completed under Ghost Moon, 3dot Productions, and Paramount Television Studios.

Made for Love Season 1 was directed by Stephanie Laing and Alethea Jones. It was written by Alissa Nutting, Dean Bakopoulos, Patrick Somerville, Christina Lee, Sarah Solemani, Sarah McCarron, and Sarah LaBrie.

There are eight episodes in Made for Love Season 1. Maybe Made for Love Season 2 will also include eight episodes. Let’s see the expected cast of the second season of the series Made for Love.

Made for Love Season 2 Cast:

Cristin Milioti as Hazel Green – Gogol Billy Magnussen as Byron Gogol Dan Bakkedahl as Herringbone Noma Dumezweni as Fiffany Ray Ramano as Herbert Green Augusto Aguilera as Liver Caleb Foote as Bennett Patti Harrison as Bangles Raymond Lee as Jeff Kym Whitley as Judiff

Made for Love Season 2 Release Date:

We expect that Made for Love Season 2 will be released in mid-2022. No announcement has been made for the release date of the second season of the series Made for Love.

Made for Love Season 1 was released on 1st April 2021. The last episode of the series Made for Love was released recently on 15th April 2021.

Made for Love Season 2 Trailer:

Made for Love Season 2’s trailer is not launched yet. Find the trailer of Made for Love Season 1 below.

