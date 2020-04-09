         Pixel 4a leaks in its packaging and anticipates a near launch

Share it:

We have attended several leaks of the Google Pixel 4a, which should be the company's next mobile. And now we have a new leak, this time very detailed: phone packaging has appeared. And it not only confirms the design of the future Pixel 4, but also some of its features.

Google surprised in 2019 by expanding the phone catalog in the middle of the year with the Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL, two somewhat more accessible phones that saw their features cut, not their capabilities to update to the latest available Android version. And everything points to the movement being repeated since the Google Pixel 4a would be about to be presented. This is demonstrated by the latest leak around the phone, its packaging.

Rear module with square shape

Until now we had seen the Google Pixel 4a in photos, we knew some characteristics and we had even seen it on video, for the moment all in the form of a leak. The design would follow the line of the Pixel 4: one-piece, with rounded edges, with the color detail on the power button and the rear lens of the camera square. This is what can be seen through the photos that have been filtered with the packaging of the phone.

The images come from the Google Pixel community on Facebook and have filtered them TechDroider through his Twitter. In them you can see the box of the most contained model of the two that Google would present shortly, the Pixel 4a. Said packaging matches the aesthetics of the company for your devices. And it offers the look that had previously been leaked, which would confirm the future design of the phone. Of course, as with all leaks, we must take the images with extreme caution.

As the packages have appeared, and as long as they are real, we could say that the launch of the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL is not too far away. Considering that Google unveiled the 3rds in May 2019, and during its Google I / O, it wouldn't be strange if the 4ths were just around the corner. Without Google I / O 2020, eue is canceled.

Track | PocketNow