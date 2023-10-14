Permanent Roommates Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know Far

The second season of the web series “Permanent Roommates” concluded in 2016, and since then, viewers have been eager to learn more about the show’s future, particularly the prospect of a third season.

New rumors and suspicions have appeared recently, and we have compiled all the most up-to-date information about the upcoming third season, so here is all you need to know before it premieres. Originally premiering on YouTube in 2014, the web series was produced by the widely watched channel The Viral Fever and earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from viewers.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 Release Date

The original Indian online series, Permanent Roommates, is almost ready to return. The Amazon Prime Video debut of the romance drama starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh is set for October 18.

On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that the TVF show, along with the first two seasons, would be available for streaming on the service. After the first season debuted on YouTube in October 2014, the second season’s five episodes made their television debut on TVF Play in February 2016. He Said, She Said is an audio drama that premiered in 2020 on Audible Suno and follows the same people. CommitMental, a Telugu adaptation of Permanent Roommates, was made in association with TVF and Aha.

About Permanent Roommates

The 2014 premiere of “Permanent Roommates” marked the beginning of a successful run for an Indian online series. The show follows the lives of Tanya (Nidhi Singh) and Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas), a young couple who have been long-distance for three years. The dynamics, difficulties, and potential marriage of their relationship are the primary subjects of the series.

The long-running series “Permanent Roommates” is beloved by its fans for its realistic depiction of contemporary couplehood. As evidence of the rise in popularity of online media, it rapidly became one of the most-watched long-form web series in the world. Because of how well-received the first season was, there has been a demand for more episodes.

The second season of the hit Indian online sitcom “Permanent Roommates” premiered on October 14, 2016. Tanya and Mikesh’s relationship has been difficult, and that complexity is explored further this season.

It offers a refreshing mix of jokes, sarcasm, and situational comedy in the face of new obstacles and circumstances that are reflective of the stresses encountered by young Indians in today’s society. Fans of the show won’t want to miss it because it promises to deliver even funnier one-liners and a more engaging depiction of the couple’s journey ups and downs.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 Cast

Arunabh Kumar created this popular Indian online series, which Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena conceived and Biswapati Sarkar wrote. The series debuted in 2014. Then, Sameer Saxena and Deepak Kumar Mishra took the helm as Permanent Roommates.

Deepak Kumar Mishra, Nidhi Singh, and Sumeet Vyas play the main characters. The program has been renewed for a fourth season after consistently earning praise for its engaging plot and witty characters. Sheeba Chaddha, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Shishir Sharma, and others will be among the guest stars in this new season on Prime Video. There hasn’t been an official announcement about the crew members yet.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 Trailer

Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh) are our favorite couple, and the teaser gives us a glance into their lives as they deal with an entertaining dilemma in their relationship. Will the idea of moving to a new nation, with each partner desiring different things, threaten the stability of their pleasant live-in relationship? Season 3 of Permanent Roommates reveals the endearing ways in which they’ve grown apart.

Where to watch Permanent Roommates Season 3?

Amazon Prime Video now has episodes of the online series Permanent Roommate.

Permanent Roommates Season 2 Review

The second season of TVF’s Permanent Roommates features many parodies of the trope of the lavish Indian wedding. This is a concept that sticks with you even after seeing all five episodes. Permanent Roommates’ second season is more expansive and dramatic than the first, but it still lacks the personal touch of the first season, which focused on the relationship between series leads Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh).

While season one was a charmingly offbeat comedy, season two has become more like a traditional Bollywood film (which is not necessarily a negative thing). There are side stories, comic interludes, character histories for some of the extras, slow-motion moments of intimacy between Mikesh and Tanya, and even a villain.

The season two supporting cast, however, is the show’s true shining star. Darshan Jariwala, who plays Mikesh’s father, is arguably the most eccentric of the cast. His portrayal of the stereotypical dadaji is hilarious. Mikesh’s peculiar, even grating trait makes more sense now. Manu Rishi, Mikesh’s uncle, plays the overly pleasant “ghar ka doctor” brilliantly.

Permanent Roommates eventually brings to mind an epic Bollywood romantic comedy. Nearly 50 minutes in length, each episode also features its own graph and is otherwise complete but for the absence of musical numbers. If that sounds like something you’d enjoy, you’ll really get into season two. Even if the main attraction isn’t funny, the show’s supporting ensemble almost certainly will be.