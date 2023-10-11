The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

The Lincoln Lawyer has become an international phenomenon. In May of 2022, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo took up the role of Mickey Haller on the Netflix series based on the books by Michael Connelly. The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 can’t come soon enough now.

The Brass Verdict, the second novel in the series by Connelly, was adapted for the first season, while the fourth novel, The Fifth Witness, was adapted for the second season. The second season’s disturbing new case also featured guest appearances by Lana Parrilla, Yaya DaCosta, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and the remainder of the ensemble.

Although each season is based on a different book in Connelly’s series, there is enough continuity to keep viewers coming back for more. Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer will premiere on Netflix following the conclusion of the current two-part season.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Renewal Status

The Lincoln Lawyer will return for a third season on Netflix in August of 2023. Netflix was pleased with season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, as the adaptation quickly rose to the top slot on the service following its debut. The Lincoln Lawyer won’t have to worry about running out of story anytime soon, as there are still a number of Mickey Haller novels to adapt. In an interview, co-creator and showrunner Ted Humphrey said that he already had the plot for season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer mapped out.

Netflix has confirmed the production of a third season of The Lincoln Lawyer, although no air date has been set. The current WGA strike makes it tough to pinpoint when specific episodes of future seasons of TV will premiere. As the 2023 WGA strike proceeds without an agreement being reached, streaming services may no longer be able to release content without delay.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Release Date

Production on season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer was put on hold due to strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA, even though the show’s renewal for another season was announced on August 30 following the premiere of season 2 on August 3, 2023. Writing and filming for the show were both illegal at the time. Production on The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 will likely begin in the latter half of 2023 or early in 2024.

Notably, after the premiere of Season 1 in May 2022, it took 14 months for Season 2 to be released. Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer might premiere as early as mid-2025, depending on when production begins.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Cast

The following actors are confirmed to return in Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Becky Newton as Lorna Crane

Angus Simpson as Cisco

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Raymond Griggs

LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Marlene Forte as Judge Teresa Medina

It’s not known if any of the other other supporting actors will be back, but Fiona Rene, who played Gloria Days, won’t be. In the second season finale, Gloria’s body was discovered and it was assumed that she had been murdered. However, Rene might theoretically return if a third season is approved, as she could appear in any flashback sequences.

Devon Graye, who portrayed Julian La Cosse in the second season finale, is another likely contender who will definitely show up. Since La Cosse is the prime suspect in Gloria’s murder, he will undoubtedly play a major role in the sequel.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Ending

At the very end of Season 2, after Lisa’s murder trial for Mitchell Bondurant has concluded, Mickey visits his new inmate client Julian Lacosse. He is being held responsible for the death of his close friend, Giselle Dallinger. Mickey meets Julian and hears that Giselle has nothing but praise for him, but Mickey has no clue who Julian is.

Mickey learns with great sadness that the deceased was Gloria Dayton, better known by her stage name, Glory Days. The apparent murder in Glory Days, which Mickey has ties to, sets up a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2. It’s possible that Season 3 may adapt the novel The Gods of Guilt and focus on Julian’s murder trial.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Plot

There are numerous avenues that may be explored for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, given that there are still four Mickey Haller novels that have not been adapted for the screen. A third season of The Lincoln Lawyer is in the works, and co-creator and showrunner Ted Humphrey has already identified the novel he hopes to adapt.

In the final episode of Season 3, Mickey helps an inmate named Julian La Cosse, who is serving time for the death of his friend Giselle Dallinger, find a new case. It doesn’t take long for Mickey to figure out that Giselle is actually sex worker Gloria Dayton from the first season. He must now defend the man on trial for the murder of his close buddy. Humphrey said that the storylines for both Season 3 and Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer are already in the works.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Trailer

To no one’s surprise, there is still no trailer for the upcoming third season of The Lincoln Lawyer. When a new version becomes available, we’ll add it here.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Episodes

Netflix confirmed the next phase of The Lincoln Lawyer would have 10 brand new episodes upon renewal for a third season. The streamer did not announce, however, if Season 3 would also be split into two halves. We expect Netflix to divide season 3 into two parts once again as that format worked well for the program in the past, but we’ll update viewers as soon as the decision is finalized.

Conclusion

Fans of The Lincoln Lawyer have high hopes for the upcoming third season. The compelling plotting and rich character dynamics of this legal drama have won over audiences. Consistently engaging courtroom drama and heated legal confrontations have been given by the series, anchored by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the charismatic attorney Mickey Haller.

The Lincoln Lawyer has proven itself to be a hit with fans and has a devoted following, so it will likely continue to provide legal dramas that will have them on the edge of their seats.