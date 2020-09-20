Pedro Pascal leaves the series? The actor avoids questions from fans!

Surely The Mandalorian 2 is one of the most anticipated series of 2020 but, while a new commercial of the second season of The Mandalorian leaves us with bated breath, new disturbing rumors have raised a media fuss, leaving many fans shocked who have not yet received an answer. to a question they never wanted to ask.

The situation is this: recently, the American portal We Got This Covered published a news that, if confirmed, would be incredible: Pedro Pascal would leave The Mandalorian, and that would happen midway through the second season’s production. The reasons, according to the site, would be to be found in the fact that the actor has had numerous differences with the creative team of the series; Pascal would have liked to shoot some scenes without a helmet and after that the showrunner Jon favreau expressed his disagreement about it, the relationship between the two would become strained, as well as working on the set with the same actor.

This would be the reason why, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Favreau himself declared, regarding the second season, that: “the narrative world has grown, we have introduced new characters, and there are possibilities to follow several new stories.“

Meanwhile the actor is silent. And, in this case, his social silence makes a lot of noise. On Instagram, for example, among the many worried comments under the photo that portrays the poster of the second season of The Mandalorian, some take sides with the former interpreter of Oberyn martell in Game of Thrones: “I sincerely hope that the rumors surrounding your departure from the set are false 😢 everyone says they are in favor of the mask in real life, but against the mask in The Mandalorian.😢”

In a video post to celebrate her friend Sarah Paulson and the release of his new series Ratched, there are several comments from fans who ask him for explanations on the rumors: “@pascalispunk Bro, you have to answer these rumors about The Mandalorian. Tell us you’re still on board. Please! 🙏😔”

Any comments by Pascal on the matter are currently set aside for more important reasons. In fact, in the last hours of the stories and a very exciting post (at the bottom of the news together with the others) appeared very exciting on his Instagram account dedicated to the recent death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the iconic judge of feminism and loved throughout the United States.

While we await new news that can reassure us about the future of the actor in the series, we remind you that the second season of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ starting from 30 October.