Peach Boy Riverside Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since 2008, readers have been able to read Peach Boy Riverside, an online manga serial. The first adaptation of the publisher Kodansha’s 2015-published remake manga to reach audiences in 2021 was the anime.

From July 1, 2021, until September 16, 2021, local networks such as Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and AT-X aired 12 episodes of Peach Boy Riverside, animated by the successful studio Asahi Production, which has grown its portfolio with diverse projects in recent years.

Fantasy fans were captivated by the anime series that Crunchyroll brought to the globe. Anime fans who were captivated by the first season are now asking if there will be a second.

Peach Boy Riverside Season 2 Renewal Status

Popularity, critical reaction, ratings, accessibility of source material, and a host of other variables all play a role in determining whether an anime series is renewed.

Since critics didn’t see anything particularly noteworthy in the anime, it didn’t do well with them. Similarly unimpressive are its ratings. It has a 6.38 rating on MyAnimeList as of this writing. The majority of viewers attribute the event to the anime’s jumbled timeline. More than 111,000 people have joined the MAL group for the series, despite the average reaction.

The production studio, meanwhile, will have more than enough raw materials in no time. Additionally, to provide a satisfactory ending for the anime, Asahi Production rearranged the manga’s chronological sequence.

This proves beyond a reasonable doubt that production on Peach Boy Riverside Season 2 has already begun. They are waiting patiently for the perfect moment to announce the second season, which is expected to happen by the year’s end.

Peach Boy Riverside Season 2 Release Date

With a total of twelve episodes, the first season of Peach Boy concluded on September 16, 2021, after having premiered on July 1, 2021. The anime has gotten mixed reviews and an average score on MyAnimeList, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from wanting more. So, will Peach Boy Riverside return for a second season? When is the expected release date, if yes?

Sadly, no word has been released about the renewal of Peach Boy Riverside for a second season as of yet. While this may be the case, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of a second season in the future; the fate of the upcoming season depends on many important aspects.

Peach Boy Riverside Story

Set in a universe where humans, demi-humans, and “Oni” coexist, the plot centers on Princess Saltorine Aldike, better known as Sally, and Kibitsu Mikoto. Even though she lives in a palace, the energetic Princess Sally is very bored there. The inhabitants of her realm are rescued from an onslaught of demons known as Oni by the enigmatic “Peach Eye” of a solitary wanderer called Kibitsu Mikoto.

Following the incident, Sally decides to travel to familiarize herself with the outside world and locate Mikoto. She will learn just how naive and unprepared she is on this adventure. Luckily, she has an ability that can assist her. She has the power to shift into a superhuman entity able to battle the Oni, and her symbol resembles a peach.

In contrast to Sally’s efforts to utilize her talent for peacemaking among the three groups, Mikoto, who has similar abilities to Sally’s, is intent on eliminating the Oni. The events that transpire in the magical realm are directly influenced by Sally’s connection with Mikoto and her experiences on this voyage.

Peach Boy Riverside Cast

Sally Voiced by: Haruka Shiraishi

Kibitsu Mikoto Voiced by: Nao Tōyama

Frau Voiced by: M.A.O

Hawthorn Grattor Voiced by: Toshiki Masuda

Carrot Voiced by: Megumi Toda

Dog Voiced by: Jiro Saito

Winnie Emex Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu

Millia Voiced by: Mayu Mineda

Sumeragi Voiced by: Daisuke Hirakawa

Todoroki Voiced by: Misato Murai

Juserino Voiced by: Yurika Kubo

Atla Voiced by: Yuko Suzuhana

Chūki Voiced by: Taku Yashiro

Kyūketsuki Voiced by: Satoshi Mikami

Kiki Voiced by: Mugihito

Sleep Ogre Voiced by: Masumi Tazawa

Hiko Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa

Noburega Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi

Peach Boy Riverside Season 2 Plot

After the pilot, Sally redirected her focus and was more adept at using her power. She continued on her way to Legendia, a place where bigotry has no place. Along the way, Sally and her companions come upon the giant Oni Roam. To be flashy, Roam plans to murder Sally.

Roam claims Sally is very hypocritical since she claims to support equality but then goes and kills Oni. His deepest aspiration is to leave a lasting impression and be remembered fondly.

Along with the weak Oni Tiny, Roam embarks on a trip. Because Tiny needs the protection of a stronger individual, Maki Oni will be assigned to her. Roam starts to understand that he will be remembered more for his role in restoring peace between humans and the Oni as Sally assists him.

Unfortunately, Sally and Mikoto aren’t the only ones affected. To put Mikoto to sleep, Daminki, the Sleep Oni, utilizes its power. Upon awakening, Mikoto loses all sense of time and himself.

Priest Ogre, on the other side, can cure Millia—but only if Mikoto kills Roam Oni. No matter what Roam wants or achieves, Mikoto won’t care. The battle will be won by Mikoto because of his talent, even if Roam is quite powerful.

Cobb, alias Demon King, was a friend of Frau’s, as we will see. Once a human, this terrifying monster now takes the shape of a black rabbit. The Demon King plans to eliminate Frau’s family members one by one to reassert his dominion. The Heaven’s Bow, often known as Atra, will support Frau. There will be a lot of surprises and thrills in season two.