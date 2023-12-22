Nisekoi Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The ideal combination for an engaging and interesting viewing experience is a romantic comedy with a dash of humor. Fantastic and heartwarming, Nisekoi is an anime series from Japan that focuses on romantic comedies. The anime is based on a shonen manga of the same name, which was authored and produced by Naoshi Komi.

The first volume of the manga series was released on November 7, 2011, and it was an enormous success among fans of anime manga. An anime adaptation of this popular manga series was greenlit after a while, and the first season debuted on January 11, 2014.

Fans of the manga and those who had never seen the show before loved it so much that they promptly ordered a second season of the anime. Season 2 was published in April 2015, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about season 3. So, let’s think about the possibility of Nisekoi’s renewal three times.

Nisekoi Season 3 Renewal Status

The show’s second season concluded in 2015, and ever since then, viewers have been patiently awaiting word on a potential third season. The issue, however, has been met with total silence. There has been a complete absence of communication from Aniplex, Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS), Crunchyroll, and the authors themselves, as well as from social media.

It is quite unlikely that the program will return for a third season. At this point, it seems like there won’t be another season; however, a surprising revelation is always possible. If the authors want to bring the project back, there is more material to draw from as the Nisekoi series did not cover the complete manga.

Nisekoi Season 3 Release Date

Regarding Nisekoi Season 3, Shaft Studio has remained mum. The primary material for a third season is in the 25 volumes and 229 chapters. The premiere date for Nisekoi Season 3 is still up in the air. Around the year 2024, according to speculation.

Nisekoi Storyline

Raku Ichijo, a high school student, is the son of Yakuza faction head Shuei-gumi, and Chitoge Kirisaki, the daughter of Beehive Chief, is a rival gang boss. Nisekoi chronicles their story. Chitoge knees Raku in the face while hopping a wall, which leads to their unexpected meeting.

After she flees, Raku finds he can’t find the locket his childhood girlfriend gave him as a hidden token of their love and their secret vow. He enlists Chitoge’s assistance in his search for the locket after learning that she is a transfer student in his class. They grow to despise one another as the quest progresses.

A great deal about the relationships, the locket, and the vows made by the people is revealed and understood as the novel progresses.

Nisekoi Cast

Raku Ichijo Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Chitoge Kirisaki Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu

Kosaki Onodera Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa

Shu Maiko Voiced by: Yuki Kaji

Claude Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu

Ruri Miyamoto Voiced by: Yumi Uchiyama

Seishiro Tsugumi Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu

Marika Tachibana Voiced by: Kana Asumi

Paula McCoy Voiced by: Manami Numakura

Haru Onodera Voiced by: Ayane Sakura

Suzu Ayakaji Voiced by: Kotori Koiwai

Yui Kanakura Voiced by: Yui Horie

Nisekoi Season 3 Plot

Season 2 concluded in June 2015, and although the exact release date is unknown, Season 3 will certainly be released at some point in the future because the creators have more stories to tell.

You may have observed that Raku develops feelings for more than one female while watching Nisekoi. Twenty episodes made up the first season, whereas only twelve made up the second. Season 2 brought in new characters, such as the sister of Haru Kosaki. Episode 12 of the second season concluded with Chitoge attempting to profess her affection to Raku while wearing a crimson ribbon.

Fans were ecstatic for Season 3 since the series finale was disappointing. No one knows Raku’s real love, and the producers haven’t revealed the identity of the promised girl. With the release of the third season, we will finally receive the answers to all of these concerns about the promised girl, whose true tale everyone is waiting to hear.

Nisekoi Season 3 Trailer

They haven’t confirmed or denied the renewal of Season 3, and we still don’t have a trailer. They might choose not to renew season 3 because of the time difference, but miracles do happen, and anime lovers will get season 3. Until then, we should wait. Nonetheless, the trailer for season 2 is available:

Conclusion

There has been no official announcement on when Season 3 of “Nisekoi” will be available. After several questions were left unresolved, fans are impatiently awaiting word on the series’ future. There is optimism for a potential season two but with no word from the producers or studios, who have kept fans in the dark, who knows what the future holds?