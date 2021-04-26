Oscar 2021: ‘Another Round’ is the best international film of the year

‘Another round’ of Thomas Vinterberg It has been awarded the best international film of the year at the Oscars 2021. Its peculiar very peculiar starting point and one of the most iconic scenes of recent years by Mads Mikkelsen made it a favorite. The director has thanked his wife, and has been moved remembering his deceased daughter Ida, to whom the film is dedicated. Beautiful, but very tough.

Vinterberg has prevailed over the only one who sounded like her competitor, ‘Collective‘by Alexander Nanau (Romania) and’Better Days‘(Shaonian de ni), de Derek Tsang (Hong Kong),’The Man Who Sold His Skin‘, by Kaouther Ben Hania (Túnez),’Quo Vadis, Aida?‘, by Jasmila Zbanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

‘Another Round’ tells the story of four high school teachers who enter into a sociological experiment in which each and every one of them must keep the rate of alcoholism in their body at the same level in order to demonstrate that they can be better at each and every aspect of your daily life.