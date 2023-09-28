Parking Lot Payday Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of Parking Lot Payday is a forthcoming series. This 30-minute, four-part television series focuses on admirers who travel to see famous artists perform.

Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Imagine Dragons, and Coldplay are some of the prominent artists performing at the featured events.

The premiere episode debuted on July 26, 2022. Parking Lot Payday aficionados are very eager to have a second season and want to find out more about the upcoming season.

We understand your enthusiasm, so here are all the information regarding Parking Lot Payday’s second season.

The return of Parking Lot Payday for a new season on February 19 offers music aficionados a chance to win cash by competing in a trivia game.

As part of the second season, presenter Zach Selwyn will query concertgoers in parking lots about the group that they are about to see live.

The Los Angeles, California-based actor, writer, producer, along with musician will reprise his role as host of Parking Lot Payday.

Prior to pursuing a profession as an actor, Zach studied broadcast journalism from 1993 to 1997 at the University of Southern California.

His television career began in 2011, when he served as a presenter and writer for America’s Secret Slang on The History Channel for about three years. From 2016 to 2017, he worked as an actor, writer, as well as producer for Turner Broadcasting System.

Prior to hosting Parking Lot Payday, the host worked for streaming platforms including Netflix and Peacock.

During his tenure with Netflix, he worked as a producer and writer for Brainchild. In 2021, he moved to Australia to work as a scriptwriter to feed Frogger on Peacock TV.

Parking Lot Payday Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of the first season about Parking Lot Payday was made public for July 26, 2022. It consisted of six episodes in total. The remaining seasons could be released in subsequent years.

There is currently no information regarding whether Parking Lot Payday is returning for a second season. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its production studio. In any case, the show’s creators showed interest in a second season and suggested possible storylines.

Parking Lot Payday Season 2 Cast

Parking Lot Payday Season 2 Trailer

Parking Lot Payday Season 2 Plot

The network has not renewed the show for a second season. Due to the paucity of information regarding the following season of Parking Lot Payday, we can only speculate on the narrative.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

Zach Selwyn, a gifted presenter, presents the unique game show Parking Lot Payday. Selwyn contributes his unique charisma and intelligence to this innovative concept.

His portfolio includes prominent roles in popular television shows such as “Around the Horn” on ESPN, “Attack of the Show,” and “America’s Secret Slang.”

On this program, Selwyn and his crew travel to concert car parks to give concertgoers the opportunity to win rewards by correctly identifying their beloved musicians.

I was sent to Austin, Texas, at the end of the year 2020 to work in the legendary Kinky Friedman. While there, strange things occurred.

Each 30-minute episode of the first season of Parking Lot Payday will concentrate on a distinct performance.

In an enjoyable and thrilling atmosphere, contestants can demonstrate their passion of music and favored bands while competing for large rewards.

The show focuses on ardent concertgoers traveling to see these legendary performers, such as heavy metal superstars Metallica, rock pioneers The Rolling Stones, chart-topping favorites Imagine Dragons, as well as enduring rock mainstays Coldplay.

As “Parking Lot Payday” combines the exhilaration of competition with the enthusiasm of live performances, get set for a new and thrilling twist on the classic game show model.

It’s what I’ve been doing my entire existence. Concert attendance and loitering in parking spaces So this time I was compensated.

