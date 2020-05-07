Share it:

‘Lucifer’ Season 5: What will be the expected Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Netflix Release date and a cast of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5

Lucifer’s last season’s 1 & 2 were aired in 2016 and season 3 hit in October 2017. Last year season 4 was released in 2019 now we can hope ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 will come in 2020. But we noticed that season 5 has written by a few writers in February. Unfortunately, the production house has delayed the release date of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5. Season 5 may be divided into two parts as well as Netflix will provide 8 episodes. According to the director of this show, the first part of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 will release very shortly. Lucifer season 5 will go to be spicier with new and fresh stories.

When it comes to discussing cast, you can see Lauren German back (Detective Chloe Decker), DB Woodside (Amenadiel), Kevin Alejandro (Detective Dan Espinoza), and Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza) as well. Two lead roles are there such as Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin) and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez). In the upcoming season, Lucifer will be seen spending spare time with his father in the finale. Even though, ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 has come back on Netflix with new drama but sadly have to say that there is no release date.

Update regarding ‘Lucifer’ Season 5

We can understand that ‘Lucifer’ Season 5’s fans are waiting for watching this show as soon as possible. Ildy announced on a twitter account that they headed back to the writer’s room. A few months back Netflix also given detail on the filming of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 has been started. Till December, the writer had completed 9 episodes of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 as well as gave a hint that series will be emotional.

