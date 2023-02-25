Paper Girls Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The show is based on Brian K. Vaughan’s 30-volume comic of the same name, which recounts the tale of a paper route that goes very wrong.

Tiff, Erin, Mac, as well as KJ, have been delivering papers on Halloween since 1988. They get stuck in 2019 and find themselves in the middle of a war between two time-traveling groups, the Old Watch as well as the STF Underground.

The GrandFather is in charge of the Old Watch, which is a group that will do anything to keep the timeline as it is, whereas the STF Underground wants to change it.

In theory, Paper Girls could have been to Amazon Prime what Stranger Things will be to Netflix. The initial novel by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang gives this dark sci-fi controversy with a teen focus and a built-in fan base.

It was a coming-of-age story with some grit, a gay/lesbian/bisexual/transgender love story that people could get behind and a crazy set of twists when a group of teens from the 1980s soon discovered themselves in the faraway world of 2019 before the pandemic. Don’t you remember? Have fun.

But even though there was the pledge of something new and exciting coming to the streamer, it wasn’t enough. In September 2022, Deadline reported that the plug was being tried to pull before the second season started filming.

“Folding together time-traveling wonder with a strong group of kids who are as three-dimensional as origami, Paper Girls is indeed an absolute blast to a future,” says the site’s critics’ consensus. This could lead to the show being picked up for another season since viewers know that the season ended on a possible cliffhanger.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising, especially since Amazon Prime Video recently renewed a lot of its shows because they were so popular and are adding more of its movies and shows.

Paper Girls Season 2 Release Date

Even though this makes it unlikely that there will be a second season, it’s not impossible. Deadline says that Legendary TV, which made the show with Amazon, is trying to sell it to other networks and streaming services. If they’re successful, we’ll let you know.

From May to October 2021, there were five months of filming for season 1. Then, there was a further eight-month gap between the end of filming and the release of the series, which we think was mostly used for post-production.

With that 13-month window in mind, we think that even if another network picked up Paper Girls season 2 soon, we wouldn’t see it until at least autumn or winter 2023.

Paper Girls Season 2 Cast

No one knows if anyone will come to the rescue of Paper Girls just after the show ended, and even if it were picked up by another network, the cast might be changed.

The Prioress (Adina Porter), who betrayed the GrandFather (Jason Mantzoukas), seems to pass away because of the GrandFather (even though Erin tries to save her). But because Paper Girls is about a time machine, anything can occur, so if the second season comes out, we might not have seen the last of her.

We’d also expect to see the main four as well as Adult Erin (Ali Wong), as well as some of the main STF Underground players, and that annoying Old Watch.

If season 2 is approved, we’ll let you know as soon as we can about the official cast, but for now, here’s a full list of who might be in it:

Paper Girls season 2 cast speculation

Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin

Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng

Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle

Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman

Ali Wong as Adult Erin

Jason Mantzoukas as The GrandFather

Between now and then, you can watch the whole first spring of Paper Girls on Amazon Prime Video. Or, if you want to see more time-travel movies, check out our list of the best ones!

Paper Girls Season 2 Trailer

Paper Girls Season 2 Rating

Paper Girls ranked as one of the most hit titles on Amazon Prime in 2022, and all of the fans who’ve already watched this same show have given it good reviews on IMDb.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it got 7.3/10 and 91%, and IGN’s average audience score was 89% and 7/10.

Paper Girls Season 2 Plot

At the moment, there isn’t any Paper Girls season 2, as the show was canceled, we don’t know what the plot would be like if another network picked it up.

Usually, we can tell where the story is going by looking at the comics, but season 1 pretty far covered the all major plot points of an original comic series and left the audience with a matching twist: Tiffany is going to find out how to travel through time in the future and start the Quiklin Institute.

The Grand Father’s closest ally, the Prioress, has a shift in her views when she loses faith in the Old Watch. After a fight in which she might or might not have died, she sends Mac and KJ to an unknown time in the future in which the Quilkin Institute is currently being built.

If the time is right, it’s likely that in season 2, Mac and KJ will seek out a future Tiffany and ask her to help them not only get back to 1999 but also fix the mess they made in their timeline in season 1.

Erin and Tiffany think that they will meet up with Mac as well as KJ at the future date that Prioress set for people, but it makes it look like something went wrong with their time machine because the show hints that they are now stuck in 1975.

This means that in season 2, Erin and Tiffany will probably be attempting to return to the coming years (no pun intended), whereas the Old Watch will continue to pose a threat to all four of them.

