P.T. developed with the money of MGS 5? The dry denial of Kojima arrives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Global Head of Marketing and Communications of Kojima Productions, Jay Boor, decides to publicly expose himself to deny in the most categorical manner the recent rumors circulating on the net about the hypothetical "fraudster" development of the horror demo P.T. with the money invested by Konami to create Metal Gear Solid 5.

Through the official social channels of the software house founded and managed by Hideo Kojima, the chief marketing and communications manager of the company that gave birth to Death Stranding specifies that "Kojima Productions does not normally comment on rumors or speculation, however we can confirm that the recently published article on Gameblog.fr is categorically false".

Boor's words thus deny the reconstruction of the events made by the journalists of the French portal, in which anonymous sources close to Konami and the father of Metal Gear were cited to reveal how P.T. was born on the budget of MGS 5 without the knowledge of the publisher who funded the project. Based on the Gameblog.fr report denied by Kojima Productionstherefore it would have been right there failure to communicate on the development of P.T. to bring to divorce between Konami and Hideo Kojima and, consequently, the cancellation of Silent Hills.