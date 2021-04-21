Apple’s MagSafe magnetic leather wallet for the iPhone 12 is close to 50 euros on Amazon, reaching its lowest price

With the arrival of MagSafe technology to the iPhone 12, Apple launched a series of accessories with which to take advantage of the magnets located on the back of the terminals, and one of them is the leather wallet. The California Poppy version is on sale on Amazon at its all-time low price, for 65 euros 51,99 euros.

Buy Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 65 euros, on Amazon we can get Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet with a discount of 13.01 euros which leaves it at its historical minimum price on the platform, for 51.99 euros. Remember again that it is only compatible with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.





Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (for iPhone) – California Poppy

This wallet is made of European leather tanned and refined with a special process. It incorporates magnets so that it can be easily attached and removed from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It does not need to be in direct contact with the smartphone, as it can also be used in transparent or silicone cases with MagSafe. In addition, it is designed not to demagnetize credit cards.

More offers?

With Amazon prime you will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. It can be tried for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.