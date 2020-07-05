Overwatch, presented the first official novel: The Hero of Numbani

Share it:

In view of the release of the second episode, still without a date, the expansion of the universe continues Overwatch, which after numerous animated shorts, documents and short stories, has now become the protagonist of an official novel, entitled The Hero of Numbani.

"In the technologically advanced city of Numbani in Africa, in the not too distant future, humans live in harmony with humanoid robots known as Omnic. When a terrorist tries to destroy this union, however, it's up to a young heroine named Efi Oladele to stop him ! Efi has been making robots since she was a child: machines that can improve the community and people's lives. However, after witnessing Doomfist's catastrophic attack on her city and the defensive robots OR15, Efi feels the need to give life to something. bigger: a true guardian of Numbani ".

The Hero of Numbani tells the story history of the origins of Efi and Orisa, reveals Talon's intrigues to Numbani and provides some details of what will happen in the future. In addition to the two characters mentioned above, he also sees the participation of Doomfist, which sows tares between humans and Omnic, e Lúcio. The original story was born directly from the Overwatch development team, while the actual novel was written by Nicky Drayden. The Hero of Numbani is already available for purchase in English from the last two July, while for the landing in Italy it will be necessary to wait for the next 15 October.

Overwatch, meanwhile, has been updated by kicking off Season 23 and by permanently introducing the Competitive Open Queue, which now supports Coda Ruoli. The Open Queue, available in the competitive mode menu, allows players to use a team composition different from the classic 2 tank / 2 attack heroes / 2 support heroes of the Role Roles. Furthermore, the Evaluation Index (IV) of the two types of Queues is separate.