Overlord season 4: Everything you need to know before its premiere

The anime series was expected to Overlord continue with the fourth season in 2020, this after in 2019 the producers said at the convention AnimagiC, carried out in Germany, which would come out next year, but this evidently did not happen.

And it is that the coronavirus pandemic turned out to be a threat to the launch of several animes, including the fourth season of Overlord, however, after an analysis of The Truth News to know when will be the new release, it was learned that this is expected happen before the end of 2021.

Regarding the list of chapters, Overlord IV is expected to be at least 13, this will be to continue the amount released in its three previous seasons.

But this time the Overlord plot will follow the following thread: 2126 is the moment when the story happens.

Details of the long-awaited fourth season of Overlord.

The best online role-playing game Dive Massively Multiplayer, YGGDRASIL, is planning the closure of a server which for 12 years remained the best with many players from different places. the game is full of guilds.

And Ainz Ooal Gown, the powerful guild now only has 4 players, while Momonga, who is very attached to this game, is becoming the leader of the guild.

The great tomb of Nazarik is his headquarters. Discover that the game became his new reality. He lost control over the game and struggled within it. And look for new allies and places.

How to view Overlord in order?

While we wait for the premiere of Overlord season 4, we can say that the series currently has 3 seasons and a total of 39 episodes. Additionally, it has two recap movies, one original video animation (OVA), four original network animations (ONA), and three specials.

Temporada 1: Overlord (2015) Temporada 2: Overlord II (2018) Temporada 3: Overlord III (2018)

Overlord Movie 1: Fushisha no Ou (2017) Overlord Movie 2: Shikkoku no Eiyuu (2017)

Overlord: Ple Pleiades –Nazarick Saidai no Kiki (2016)

Overlord: Oukoku no Kan-tachi –Drama CD-Tsuki Tokusou-ban (2014) Overlord: Ple Ple Pleiades 2 (2018) Overlord: Ple Ple Pleiades 3 (2018) Overlord: Ple Ple Pleiades – Clementine Toubou-hen (2018)

Overlord: Ple Pleiades (2016) Overlord Movie: Ple Pleiades (2017) Overlord Movie: Manner Movie (2017)

The best way to chronologically watch Overlord.

But if you are one of those who like to see the series in order, here we leave you how you should see Overlord, a series that presents a protagonist trapped in a virtual reality game as the all-powerful villain of that world.

First of all you should watch movies 1 and 2, which are only summaries of season 1, so if you want you can skip them, while the OVA, ONA and Specials they are not relevant to the plot and can be seen at any time after season 1. Finally, we advise you to watch the season 2 and 3.

What is the ending of Overlord season 4?

The novelist Kugane Maruyama, author of the Overlord light novels, confirmed that the story will end in volume 17.

But the reality is that Maruyama does not usually give previews or spoilers of what his next work will be, so you just have to wait to find out what it is about.

But let’s take into account that Kugane Maruyama does not usually write very fast. Let’s just hope that Overlord’s outcome lives up to expectations and isn’t forced. That would be the worst that could happen.

