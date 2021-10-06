Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were Spotted in a Post Premiere PDA

Co- STars of the Upcoming Film “The King”, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were caught putting on some intense PDA at TAO Downtown. There was a Cinema Society Screening of a Movie where Timothee and Lily were spotted.

Some Anonymous Source confirmed that The Co-Stars were Making Out. So they were caught in the middle of intimate moments.

Thus We know that the on-screen couple is also an off-screen couple. But Still, These couple has not given any kind of news that will reveal that they are dating each other.

They want their relationship to be private. Though there is a flashing question in everyone’s mind that Are They Really A Couple?

Chalamet and Lily-Rose were also spotted on an after-party at The Box. Then Again On Thursday, They Attended the Premiere of the film that took place in London on November 1st.

There are some pics of them on a boat in Capri, Italy. Some Funny Memes were created on them captioned as Depp’s The Daughter of Jonny Depp and Timothee as French Actress Vanessa Paradis.