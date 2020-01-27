OT2020: The best of Operation Triumph gala 2

Share it:

What a week we have lived with OT 2020. If you are not sure what we are talking about, we encourage you to watch this video of Noemí's first tutoring, this talk from the director with Jesus and with Eli. The 'salseos' – as and as the fans of the program coined – have not been lacking, and perhaps these days they have removed a certain prominence to the songs that they would defend in gala 2.

Even so, that's what the evening is about: to demonstrate everything that has been learned during the seven days in which the subject has been rehearsed and wait for the jury's (and the public's) assessment to see how the next one is presented (if contestant, favorite or nominee).

In this gala, Nick (who sang 'Jealous', by Labrinth) and Ariadne (with 'You know that I’m no good', by Amy Winehouse) were the nominees, and the night opened with the group song (I'll be there for you, by The Rembrandts) and two performances.

THE BEST OF THE GALA 2 OF OT 2020

At the end of the night, we gathered everything that had happened: Natalia Lacunza (former OT2018 contestant) and the Dvicio group visited the set; Ariadne It was the first expelled from this edition; Flavio, Hugo and Anne were the favorites (Flavio the first one remained, so he will sing only at the next gala); and the contestants proposed by the jury to leave the academy were Anaju, Eli, Gèrard and Rafa.

Anaju was saved by the teachers, Gèrard by the classmates (after the tie with Rafa, Flavio's vote counted twice), so the nominees for the next gala are Eli and Rafa.

The best of the gala? Without a doubt, the moment 'Estefaníaaaa', which Roberto did not explain for being something that does not concern this program, but another, and because they cannot know anything about the outside.

And, of course, some of the 'memes' that we were seeing in parallel on social networks.

We will be attentive to what happens this week and connected at 24 hours.