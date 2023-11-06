Osamake Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Where the Childhood Friend Won’t Lose (Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Rabu Kome) is a romantic comedy where the name Osamake is shortened to Osamake. The April 14, 2021 anime adaption is based on the light-hearted manga of the same name.

As the name implies, the plot is meant to be one where the main hero ends up with his childhood buddy, which normally is not the case in a rom-com anime. As the plot develops, it becomes clear that the three women who are interested in the male protagonist have all played significant roles in his upbringing.

Osamake Season 2

All the women who have a thing for the male protagonist, Sueharu Maru, are friends of his from way back when. The narrative exaggerates his ability to choose a partner with whom he can have a healthy, fulfilling relationship. Crunchyroll gave the show 3.1/5 stars, while IMDb gave it 5.8/10. Fans of the show felt that they were left hanging at the conclusion of Season 3, and some even claimed that the last episode was never released.

Osamake Season 2 Renewal Status

While the first season of Osamake was not well received by the media, it was a hit with audiences. The film’s straightforward, feel-good plot was praised to high heaven. By the time it ended, the program had become as popular as any other at the time. Over 185,000 people are part of this MAL group, making it the 937th most popular of its kind. On the other side, its score on MyAnimeList is 6.12, which is quite ordinary. Fortunately, the anime series is successful enough to be renewed for a second season.

The likelihood of renewal is bolstered by the production company’s possession of a large amount of source material and the ongoing nature of the LN series. So, fans may rest easy knowing that Season 2 of Osamake will be announced by Studio Doga Kobo in due time. The producers will presumably wait till they have finished their analysis before announcing the show’s return.

Osamake Season 2 Release Date

The anime studio has not yet revealed when a new season will premiere. Season one will wrap up in 2021, therefore a new season announcement is likely to come later this year, exactly two years after the completion of season one. There have been no announcements about the show’s comeback as of May 2023, although viewers are welcome to make their own educated guesses. Season 2 will likely premiere in early 2024.

Osamake Story

The high school senior Sueharu Maru has never had a girlfriend. His best friend from childhood, the little and kind Onee-san-type Kuroha Shida, lives next door to him. Sueharu’s first love was the gorgeous idol and award-winning novelist Shirokusa Kachi, but he rejected Kuroha when she confessed her feelings to him.

Sueharu thinks he has a shot with Shirokusa since she ignores every male at school except him. Sueharu’s heart breaks when he learns Shirokusa has a boyfriend when he chooses to finally reveal his affections to her. In an effort to avenge Shirokusa and her partner, Kuroha approaches Sueharu and offers his assistance. The truth, however, is that Shirokusa feels the same way about Suehara.

Osamake Season 2 Cast

Sueharu Maru Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Kuroha Shida Voiced by: Inori Minase

Shirokusa Kachi Voiced by: Ayane Sakura

Maria Momosaka Voiced by: Saori Ōnishi

Tetsuhiko Kai Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki

Mitsuru Abe Voiced by: Takuma Terashima

Meiko Mine Voiced by: M.A.O

Soichiro Kachi Voiced by: Tetsu Inada

Rena Asagi Voiced by: Tomoyo Takayanagi

Midori Shida Voiced by: Akane Fujita

Aoi Shida Voiced by: Miyuri Shimabukuro

Akane Shida Voiced by: Natsumi Hioka

Shion Ōragi Voiced by: Kaede Hondo

Shun Hardy Voiced by: Wataru Takagi

Eri Momosaka Voiced by: Minami Takahashi

Osamake Season 1 Ending

Season one ends on a high note with “Childhood Girlfriend.” In contrast to the beginning of the season, when Maru is unmarried and has never experienced love, he ends himself in a scenario where three other gorgeous females are competing for his attention and affection.

Maru is in a difficult position: Momosoka claims her love for him, but Shida has asked him out for a second time and he hasn’t answered since he can’t decide between Momosoka and Kachi. Shida proposes to Maru to ease the atmosphere and make her feel at ease. She tells Maru she loves him and asks him to be accepting of her sentiments, adding that they would stay close friends no matter what.

Osamake Season 2 Plot

It’s feasible that the studio will adapt volume 5 of the light novels if the show is given a fifth season. We can only assume that Maru will find herself in still more unforeseen predicaments since we cannot get our hands on the canonical account. At the season one finale, he destroys the Maru fan club. Who does he end up with, and will the second season include additional female characters to complicate Maru’s life even further?

Osamake Season 2 Trailer

There is no promotional video since there wasn’t any confirmation of a Season 2.