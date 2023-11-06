Psychic Princess Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Popular romantic donghua or Chinese animated series ‘Psychic Princess’ or ‘Tong Ling Fei’ is based on a Chinese manhua series written and drawn by Rou Rou (). The plot follows Qian Yun Xi, the oldest daughter of the Prime Minister, whose psychic skills have caused her family concern. She moved to Mt. Ling Yun with her parents when she was eight years old.

She escapes the restrictive norms expected of noble girls and therefore adopts a carefree, innocent demeanor. But all changes when she is chosen to replace her younger sister as Prince Ye Youming’s bride. While Prince Ye treats her coldly at first due to the animosity in his family, he eventually grows to truly care for her.

The release of the first season of ‘Psychic Princess’ was met with universal acclaim from both reviewers and viewers. Fans of the show often use social media to speculate on when they could see Season 2. Here is what we’ve learned about it.

Psychic Princess Season 2 Renewal Status

Whether or not “Psychic Princess” will return for a second season is now up in the air. The program has not done well in the ratings or with reviews. However, the show’s supporters aren’t giving up hope just yet. They will be really let down if it is not renewed.

Psychic Princess Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Psychic Princess premiered in 2018. There were 16 episodes of the famous Donghua series. After three years, we still haven’t heard from the show’s original production company. The show’s famous producers expressed strong interest in a second season of Psychic Princess the last time we heard from them. The widespread speculation began with this. We anticipate that the second season of Psychic Princess will shortly be given the go-ahead.

There has been no fresh information on the show’s renewal. But maybe the show’s producers will get in touch with us shortly. There have been rumors that the second season of Psychic Princess would premiere in December of this year. It’s quite unlikely that a second season of Psychic Princess will air in 2023. This leads us to believe that the second season’s installment payment might be out somewhere in the first half of 2024.

Psychic Princess Story

The protagonist of Psychic Princess is a little girl named Qian Yun Xi. She is the oldest child of the country’s current prime minister. Her father placed her there at the tender age of eight because of the extraordinary abilities she had from birth. She learns that her father has arranged her marriage to Prince Ye You Ming before she turns sixteen. Prince is a very harsh individual who also happens to be her father’s nemesis. She agrees to marry him so she may rescue her little sister.

Then, Prince Ye and Qian Yunxi become the focus of the narrative. Prince Ye hates the Queen and sends him to a spooky home to frighten her. There are a ton of different situations that occur between them, and every one of them is hilarious to see. When it’s discovered that Princess can read minds, already dire circumstances worsen. To rid the castle of its ghostly inhabitants, Psychic Princess’s younger sister takes a Taoist master with her in the season finale.

Psychic Princess Season 2 Cast

In season 2 of Psychic Princess, fans can expect to see a return of all their favorite characters, gentle and severe alike. Princess Qian Yun Xi is excited to go on a new adventure. It’s likely that we’ll run into her with her brand-new spouse, Prince Ye. We want to get further information about the Taoist guru. Additionally, Xi’s younger sister will make an appearance!

Psychic Princess Season 2 Plot

Qian Yunshang, younger sister of Qian Yun Xi, calls in a Taoist master to expel the demons from the Qing You Pavilion in the season one finale. Moreover, she gives instructions for one of Qian Yun Xi’s maids to be apprehended and harassed by her own staff. One of Qian Yun Xi’s spirit friends, Sesame Seed, shows there. He strikes Qian Yunshang’s servants after learning about the situation. The Taoist master steps in and the sesame seed crop is almost wiped off.

Qian Yun Xi cancels the Taoist master’s charms after seeing his treatment of Sesame Seed. The Taoist guru is so taken with her that he offers to make her his pupil. When Prince Ye arrives, he warns the Taoist master by claiming that no one else has any right to Qian Yun Xi. After Prince Ye has moved inside the Qing You Pavilion, the episode concludes with a masked stranger discovering the thumb ring.

It’s possible that the cloaked figure’s true identity may be revealed in season 2. It’s possible that he’ll be the main bad guy. A deeper bond between Prince Ye and Qian Yun Xi is possible. It’s possible that the plot will also center on the rest of the royal family.

Psychic Princess Season 2 Trailer

There has been no promotional video for Season 2 of the program as of yet. This program has not been renewed as of yet. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the show’s acclaimed director, Masahiko Murata, will provide us with an update on the renewal of the series shortly.

Psychic Princess Rating

I can say confidently that the series is quite nice if you’ve never watched it before and are wondering about its quality. The program has a good 8.0 rating on IMDb, while it has a 7.64 rating on MyAnimeList.So absolutely, this series is in my book. If you’re still uncertain about watching it, take a peek at what those around you have to say regarding it after you.