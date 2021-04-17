Shingeki no Kyojin ending explained in manga chapter 139

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan, Ataque a los Titanes) ended with him Chapter 139 in volume thirty-four. The manga created by Hajime Isayama He portrayed a civilization within 3 walls, whose lives were terrorized by Titans outside.

The Japanese publisher Kodansha published the end of Attack on Titan in the magazine Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine and it had 45 pages. It was confirmed that the release of volume 34 will feature additional pages (which will not change the ending).

Then, The Truth Newss shares with you everything that happened in chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin, right after we were shown to Mikasa Ackerman cutting off the head of Eren Jaeger to put a stop to the Rumble.

(Photo: Kodansha) Mikasa and Eren’s kiss in chapter 138

What is the ending of Shingeki no Kyojin?

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) chapter 139 was titled “Yeager.” It started with Mikasa crying while holding Eren’s head. Ymir met her and tells her that they each measure things in a similar way, since the protagonist of the series helped them deliver the freedom of good.

Ymir also tells Mikasa that finally overcame Ackerman’s instinct with Eren, and that cutting off his head showed the freedom of his power over instincts. He goes on to mention that Eren has lost, and she has lost herself, yet she is happy to have been free in her last moments.

Ymir was able to disappear. In the universe, Saint Matthew the Apostle would be waiting for Mikasa. Armin’s Colossal Titan fell, and Eren’s Titan also fell to its knees. Levi Ackerman walked in and noticed Eren’s head, but not Mikasa’s.

Did Jean, Connie and Gabi return to normal?

The Pure Titans of Jean, Connie, Gabi and many other Eldians were able to go back to being human. Wall Titans can start to vaporize. The Marley Warriors and Survey Corps realized that the Ymir’s curse arose and that they can no longer change any of the Nine Changing Titans.

Levi also lost his Ackerman powers. In a way, Eren was able to tell Mikasa that he was defeated. He always cared about his friends and turned into a villain to give them long lives instead of staying with Ymir’s curse.

(Photo: Kodansha) Gabi, Connie and Jean are back to normal

Did Eren Jaeger love Mikasa Ackerman?

Chapter 139 of the manga featured a conversation between Eren and Armin on the Roads. This took place before the Rumble. Here the protagonist he told his friend that he actually loved Mikasa and he wanted to live in peace with his friends.

Armin slowly opens up to his friend and thanks him for being the one who freed everyone from Ymir. However, Eren admits that it was actually Mikasa and her undying love for him that made it possible to break the curse.

This conversation in the Roads was temporarily deleted from Mikasa and Armin for Eren. The boy told them that they would remember everything in the end and this was just what happened. When the two friends meet again, Mikasa says that she will grant Eren a dignified burial at the site of his childhood.

The last pages of Attack on Titan 139 revealed a 3-year time jump after the Rumble. Eren’s grave is under the tree on Paradis Island that was usually shown when he was a little boy.

Mikasa tells Eren that his friends, Armin, Jean, Connie, Annie and Pieck, would be arriving in no time to visit him. In other site, Gabi and Falco take care of Levi wheelchair bound. Then it was confirmed that Story gave birth to a daughter and now she is celebrating her third birthday.

History is also the leader of a United Nations (UN) type which includes the rest of Survey Corps along with Reiner and Pieck. It was confirmed that the wars would continue, but that the heroes would do their best to convey their message of peace.

What happened to Eren at the end of Shingeki no Kyojin?

A bird (of a “Jaeger” species according to the fans) flew past Mikasa and when she showed a sad face for not being with Eren, the bird arranged his red scarf just like the protagonist did. At the end of Shingeki no Kyojin, Mikasa smiles at the bird and watches it continue its flight. She says, “Thanks for wrapping this scarf around me, Eren.”

(Foto: Kodansha) Panel final de Attack on Titan 139

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!