Oresuki Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Oresuki Is it only you who cares about me? consists of 12 episodes and is a romantic comedy from Japan. It was adapted from Rakuda and Buriki’s light novel series of the same name. On February 10, 2016, the first volume of Oresuki was released by ASCII Media Works. There are now 17 volumes of the light novel available. Connect, under the direction of Noriaki Akitaya, animated the series after the enormous popularity of light novels and manga.

Oresuki Season 2

After Connect aired the ova in September 2020, the debut of Oresuki took place on October 3, 2019. At first glance, Oresuki may seem to be nothing more than a typical romantic comedy anime. Oresuki is full of unexpected twists and turns, unforgettable characters, and belly-achingly funny situations.

Even though Oresuki isn’t the most widely watched harem comedy, those who have watched the anime are blown away by the show’s hilarious premise. Fans are anxiously waiting forward to the forthcoming second season of the animated series, but they’re provided with no information about the dates or precise follow-ups where they may find out more regarding the renewal of the anime.

Oresuki Season 2 Renewal Status

As was noted above, the first showing of the anime was well received. The horror genre label meant that the audience knew to expect a certain amount of fanservice, and they were not disappointed. The program has been well received, with a 7.37 rating on MyAnimeList as of this writing. And it’s placed at #492 on the same platform, with more than 324K views in its group. These figures prove that the first season of the anime was a smashing success.

The amazing thing about its LN series is that its creator has written sixteen volumes so far, and it’s continuing on the run. As a result, Connect Studio has more than enough material from which to create Season 2 of Oresuki. Thus, there is no real reason for the creators to end production on this series. They’re happy with the series’ profitability and have no qualms about creating more episodes. Therefore, fans shouldn’t be concerned, since the authorities will finally approve the second season of the anime.

Oresuki Season 2 Release Date

There is no official release date available for Oresuki Season 2. Fans may be disappointed to see that Connect has not provided any concrete details on the renewal of the second season after the September 2020 release of the Oresuki OVA. Neither Connect has terminated it yet, so there’s still some possibility for its continuation.

Oresuki continues to do well on my list of recommended anime. Even while there is enough material for a second season, we don’t see much of a point in renewing it now that the OVA has pretty well wrapped up everything. The OVA picks off where the first season left off, however, this time there are even more unexpected developments.

Oresuki Story

Amatsuyu “Joro” Kisaragi is a typical high school sophomore until two attractive females, upperclassman Sakura “Cosmos” Akino and his childhood friend Aoi “Himawari” Hinata, ask him out on a date. He confidently approaches them one by one, hoping to hear their confessions. However, Himawari and Cosmos tell Joro that they prefer his best buddy Taiyo “Sun-chan” ga.

After he unwillingly agrees to assist both females in their pursuit of Sun-chan with the aim of dating the loser, the unassuming bookworm Sumireko “Pansy” Sanshokuin, with whom Sun-chan is in love, unexpectedly confesses to him that she is in fact the girl with whom Sun-chan is in love.

Oresuki Season 2 Characters

Amatsuyu “Joro” Kisaragi: Nishikizuta High School sophomore Amatsuyu “Joro” Kisaragi. He is close buddies with Sun-chan, their local baseball team heartthrob.

Oresuki Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of Oresuki is set to continue exploring the intricate romantic entanglements that have hooked fans. The second season will follow the first, exploring what happens next after Sakura “Cosmos” Akino and Aoi “Himawari” Hinata have second thoughts about their feelings for Taiyо “Sun-chan” Oga and start developing feelings for Amatsuyu “Joro” Kisaragi.

Amatsuyu will be at the heart of this love upheaval, and fans can expect him to deal with his feelings and make important choices about his relationships with the females. As the characters’ emotions develop, the narrative may take unexpected turns and introduce new allegiances or rivalries. The second season of the anime is expected to continue the romance and humor that have made it so popular with viewers, while specifics from the light book or manga are being kept under wraps.

Maybe Joro will decide for sure which lady he loves, and maybe Sun-chan will find his own way to a wonderful love tale. Furthermore, the inclusion of new characters and extra love difficulties might keep the tale exciting and surprising. Season 2 of “Oresuki” promises more of the same charming mix of romance and comedy that fans have come to expect.

Oresuki Season 2 Trailer

We may be waiting forever. We will keep an eye out for any updates on the renewal of the anime series.

Where to watch Oresuki?

Oresuki is accessible on Crunchyroll in Canada but on FUNIMATION and Crunchyroll in the United Kingdom and the United States. As a result, Canadian viewers may watch the show only on Crunchyroll.

In contrast, viewers in the United Kingdom and the United States may watch Oresuki on either Funimation or Crunchyroll, two of the most well-known online streaming services. More people will be able to catch up on the anime thanks to its widespread distribution on different streaming services in these areas.