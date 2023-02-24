Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline and Everything You Need to Know

The ultimate spin-off of WandaVision, which would have centred on everybody’s favourite new witch, Agatha Harkness, was inevitable and the MCU’s greatest no-brainer.

It was only fitting that Harkness have her own show since she became an instant legend and it wasn’t an issue that her theme song was an Emmy-winning hit.

One of the most eagerly awaited new TV programmes is Agatha: Coven of Chaos. One of the most intriguing and entertaining characters and plot twists in WandaVision was Agatha Harkness, who was portrayed by Kathryn Hahn. This meant that Disney/Marvel gave viewers of the Disney+ original TV programme what they wanted, which was more Hahn and Agatha.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos would give viewers something more to look forward to and enhance her status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to the business’s announcement in 2021. It will play a significant role in the Marvel Phase 5 developments.

The programme will centre on witch Agatha Harkness, who previously pretended to be Wanda Maximoff’s nosy neighbour Agnes. On WandaVision, Agatha got fixated on using Wanda, popularly known as the Scarlet Witch, to control her “chaos magic.”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Fans of WandaVision will be pleased to learn that Kathryn Hahn will return to the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos as the main witch Agatha Harkness. The actress debuted her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the popular Disney+ series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Agatha pretended to be someone else when she first met the couple, but she soon showed herself to be a strong sorceress seeking Wanda’s magic.

All of this culminated in a fight, in which Wanda overcame Agatha and imprisoned her in Westview as Agnes, her identity as a housewife. This new programme will undoubtedly include more supernatural mischief. The release date, characters, spoilers, and other information about the Wanda-Vison spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos are listed below.

One of the first authentic female anti-heroes in the MCU is Agatha Harkness. Even while we could categorise people like Wanda and Ava Starr as anti-heroes, both of them had difficulty adjusting to their circumstances and lacked consideration for others. On the other side, Agatha is a deliberately troublesome character who has the potential to be a major antagonist in the MCU.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Cast

The Coven of Chaos crew has been coy regarding the characters who will be part of the programme, similar to most Marvel franchises. But during the last several weeks, a number of fresh performers have been revealed to appear with Hahn.

Heartstopper actor Joe Locke is one of those new cast members, a pick that has fans buzzing with rumours. Many fans have conjectured that he may be portraying an earlier version of Wanda’s reality-bending kid, Billy, but his actual role in the programme is unknown.

Aubrey Plaza, a Parks and Recreation star, has also been announced as a member of the Coven of Chaos cast, however, like Locke’s role, we haven’t received any indications of who she could be portraying. Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia, stars of Orange Is the New Black, is reportedly also poised to join the cast in unspecified roles, despite popular speculation that they would portray witches who may be a member of Agatha’s original coven. Sasheer Zamata, a cast member of Saturday Night Live, is also said to have joined the Coven. Zamata’s part in the show has not yet been officially confirmed, similar to other recent casting announcements.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Plot

The Agatha: Coven of Chaos narrative has not been fully disclosed, but in addition to continuing Agatha’s WandaVision storyline, it may go more into the character’s comics roots and bring a number of much anticipated Marvel characters to the MCU. This contains Franklin Richards, the cosmic-level, reality-altering son of Sue and Reed Richards, for whom Agatha worked as a nanny.

The Agatha Harkness spin-off may potentially provide additional information about Agatha’s prior associations with organisations like the Department of the Uncanny or the Daughters of Liberty.

Additionally, Harkness is connected to Dr Doom and Firestar of the X-Men. In other words, the outcome of the Coven of Chaos narrative is uncertain, but all of the possibilities are intriguing. Wanda may or may not make a comeback in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but MCU Phase 5 may bring a number of new magic users into the cosmos.

Similarly, Agatha’s son Nicholas Scratch is the father of Salem’s Seven, a family of shape-shifting supervillains that may or may not make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although Agatha’s offspring and grandkids have not yet been shown, we are certain that the programme will find a natural method to introduce them given the universe’s tangents over space and time.

The only source that has provided information about this show’s storyline is Variety. The article made a passing reference to Agatha: Coven of Chaos as a “dark comedy.” This is something that often incorporates the treatment of grim issues with comedy, such as murder, death, etc. We don’t really know what kinds of weighty themes will be provided a lighter touch here, or how often, since various artists may utilise and tweak these aspects in different ways.

One of WandaVison’s primary comedic inspirations was Agatha. The description of Agatha: Coven of Chaos as a dark comedy, like Loki and other legendary Marvel villains, may indicate that Agatha will remain a likeable villain even as she commits some really awful acts, as even more depth of characterization is explored in this next programme.

Despite the fact that many Marvel movies and TV series often combine normal humour and drama, the fact that this is a dark comedy offers audiences something unique from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What’s the storyline of the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Although there isn’t much information available about the next Disney+ series, it is anticipated to take up with Agatha in Westview, New Jersey, after the events of WandaVision. Variety said that insiders characterised the film as a dark comedy, but Marvel is withholding specifics. Since WandaVision chief writer Jac Schaeffer joined as the writer and executive producer, we anticipate it to have a similar off-kilter flavour to its predecessor.

When is the release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Although Agatha: Coven of Chaos hasn’t received an official release date just yet, it is anticipated to debut on Disney+ in the winter of 2023, according to the show’s website. As with other Marvel programmes, the streaming service is set to offer new shows in weekly chunks.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Trailer

Sadly, there isn’t a trailer available for Agatha: Coven of Chaos yet. We’ll have to wait a bit for any footage given the show’s late 2023 release date and the fact that production hasn’t even started yet.

Jac Shaeffer, the executive producer of WandaVision and the show’s originator, is back as the show’s writer and director for Coven of Chaos. Still, just like the show’s actors, the show’s makers are keeping their identities a secret. Although Matt Shakman, the director of WandaVision, has not yet been linked to the project, we may anticipate executive production from Marvel CEO Kevin Feige.

To find out exactly who is collaborating on the spinoff series, we will have to wait a bit longer. However, if WandaVision’s production is any indication, we may anticipate a number of different authors signing off on each episode.