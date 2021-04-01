One Punch Man season 3, release date and details

If you are a fan of anime, you should definitely be a follower of One Punch Man. There are two seasons of this web series that are running successfully on various streaming platforms. And here we share everything we know about the third season.

Will One Punch Man have a third season?

One Punch Man belongs to the genre of comedy and action. Season 1 is a huge hit not only with kids but also with adults. Since the two seasons had a very good reception, fans are looking forward to the season 3.

What is One Punch Man about?

As the name suggests, One Punch Man is a series about a man named Saitama. He has the ability to defeat enemies in one hit. More than the plot, the animation sequences, the fights and the voices of the characters, they were the strengths that made the success of the japanese series.

Who will produce the anime One Punch Man 3 is still unknown

Season 1 produced by Madhouse received rave reviews of the audience. But season 2 received mixed reviews from the general audience, although fans loved the new JC Staff production.

When does season 3 premiere?

Many are still waiting for the new One Punch Man episodes. However, The Truth News He shares that there are still no announcements from the official producers. But there are rumors that Season 3 will be released this year.

Delays in the entertainment industry by the COVID-19 pandemic They affected many anime titles and as OPM season 2 premiered in 2019, 2021 or 2022 is predicted to reveal updates on the third season.

Team behind the One Punch Man series

These fictional characters are designed and developed by the artist Yusuke Murata, based on the original designs of ONE in its webcomic version. Netflix (season 1 only) and Crunchyroll They have the licenses to broadcast the anime seasons. While VIZ Media and Shonen Jump publish the manga.

