What Is A Complete Subject:

A complete subject is a grammatical term that refers to the part of a sentence or clause that includes the main verb and all its modifiers. The complete subject usually appears before the verb in a sentence. In English, the complete subject is typically made up of one or more nouns or pronouns, and any accompanying adjectives or articles. For example:

The large dog barked at me menacingly.

In this sentence, “the large dog” is the complete subject. It includes the main verb “barked” as well as all of its modifiers (“large,” “dog,” and “menacingly”). Notice that the complete subject always comes before the verb in a sentence. If you reverse the order of these words, the sentence would be nonsensical: “Me menacingly barked at the large dog.”

The complete subject can also be made up of a series of nouns or pronouns. For example:

My cousins, my aunts, and my uncles are all coming to the party.

In this sentence, “my cousins,” “my aunts,” and “my uncles” are all part of the complete subject. They each appear before the verb “are.” Notice that when a series of nouns or pronouns is used as the complete subject, they are typically all joined by commas. If you left out the commas, the sentence would still make sense, but it would be less clear: “My cousins are coming to the party.”

In addition to phrases and clauses, complete subjects can also include prepositional phrases. For example:

Above the fireplace was a large mirror.

In this sentence, “above the fireplace” is a prepositional phrase that modifies “was,” so it is part of the complete subject. Note that when a prepositional phrase comes before the verb, it does not need any additional modifiers or articles (“a large mirror” in this case).

If you left out the preposition altogether however, then both parts of its object would appear before the verb: “Fireplace was above a large mirror.” This sentence now specifies that there were two things above the fireplace–the mirror and something else.

To avoid this ambiguity, a prepositional phrase modifying a verb is usually only used if the objects of the preposition are joined by a conjunction such as “and” or “or.”

Complete subject examples list:

Politics

Science

Technology

Medicine

Sports

Entertainment

Complete subject and predicate:

Politics is a popular subject to study.

Science can be fascinating.

Technology has advanced so much in the last few decades.

Medicine has cured many diseases.

Sports are enjoyed by people all over the world.

Entertainment can be enjoyable and relaxing.

Each of these subjects can be studied in-depth, providing students with a wealth of knowledge. Additionally, each subject can be explored through different mediums, such as books, articles, lectures, and classes. No matter which subject you choose to focus on, you will be sure to learn a great deal and increase your understanding of the world around you.. (etc.)

There are many different subjects that you can study in college. Each subject has its own advantages and disadvantages. You need to decide which subject is right for you. Here are some examples of popular college subjects:Politics: Politics is the study of government and how it works. It is a popular subject because it is important for every citizen to understand how their government works.Science: Science is the study of the natural world.

It covers everything from physics to biology to chemistry. It is a popular subject because it helps us better understand our world.Technology: Technology is the study of how machines work. It includes everything from robotics to computers to automobiles. It is a popular subject because there are many job opportunities in the technology field.

Medicine: Medicine is the study of human illness and how it can be treated. It is a popular subject for college students because they hope to help people by treating their illnesses when they become doctors or nurses after graduation.

Sports: Sports is the study of athletic games, teams, and players. It is a popular subject because it gives students an opportunity to participate in athletics at school right alongside their friends instead of just watching on the sidelines as spectators.Entertainment: Entertainment is the study of fun things like movies, television shows,