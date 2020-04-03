One-Punch Man Discovery Edition: let's rediscover the origins of a myth

Share it:

A hero is always born from a meeting of destiny or from an enviable genetics. But it is not the case of Saitama who has obtained his exceptional and in some ways mysterious force for other reasons. On the occasion of the release of One-Punch Man Discovery Edition, the first special edition volume of the manga published by Panini Comics at the price of 1 euro, let's rediscover the Saitama's story inside and outside the pages of One-Punch Man.

One-Punch Mangaka

In 2009, a web comic of a new mangaka appeared on Nitosha.net and signed with it pseudonym of ONE, of which we only know that he was born in Niigata and that he lived in Konosu in the prefecture of Saitama. The author's intentions were to show the world a story of superheroes different from the usual, where the protagonist is already the strongest in the world and who, despite his power, cannot face life's problems by hitting them with a punch. Thus began the story of Saitama, capable of killing monsters of various kinds with one shot but with a completely ineffective force towards the bills to be paid.

It took little to get successful with this online series, the consensus grew from chapter to chapter, month by month until ONE was forced to temporarily pause it in February 2010 for personal reasons. After returning in 2011 to produce chapters, he was contacted by Yusuke Murata, well-known designer of Eyeshield 21 which was published on Weekly Shonen Jump between 2002 and 2009.

After completing his serialization paired with Riichiro Inagaki, Murata launched on several self-contained chapters and short series such as Donten Prism Solar Car. But in 2011 she found herself facing death in a hospital bed and chose to die doing what she loved: drawing. So he contacted ONE, which followed One-Punch Man already for some time becoming a fan, and obtained consent to prepare a version that did not change the story.

Taking advantage of all the hooks created in his long mangaka career, Murata managed to get a promise for a publication on Weekly Young Jump, provided he had ONE's consent and prepared the chapters thinking of a publication in tankobon. So he left there published in June 2012 One-Punch Man on Tonari no Young Jump, digital version of Shueisha's seinen magazine, while ONE's web comic counterpart reached 7.9 million hits in that month.

Saitama hobby hero

In the city, a mysterious dark-skinned being attacks civilians without making distinctions between adults and children, destroying as much as possible. When he tries to assault even a little girl, his hand does not find prey due to the arrival of a bald boy with a suit on it that resembles that of a hero. The human drawn rather absentmindedly by the author is not terrified by the huge monster in front of him and, as if it were the most obvious thing in the world, he destroys it with a single punch.

The self-proclaimed hobby hero he continues his apathetic life also in the following chapters, with one of these explaining his historical will to become a hero and that, after managing to overcome the grueling training, he gained too much power. The stories then continue in struggles with various monsters in search of a method to kill the boredom that his condition gives him until, due to a few mosquito bites, he meets Genos, an advanced cyborg who asks him to become his pupil. Saitama, this is the name of the hero who is only discovered at this point, obviously he has no intention of being a teacher.

A protagonist bored with exceptional designs

Saitama is immediately presented as a sui generis hero. Always looking for an opponent up to his enormous strength, he will be constantly disregarded by the monsters that stand before him, convinced that he can destroy him in a moment. The spirit of One-Punch Man is immediately highlighted even from the highly perfectionist designs of Yusuke Murata: from monsters to scenarios, the action is all heavily detailed. The precise trait of the mangaka changes radically, however, with the protagonist who in the most excited situations is portrayed at best and with a continuous expression of idiot, to symbolize how much his passion does not equal that of monsters and other heroes.

To underline the atypical nature of the story is that the protagonist does not appear from the first pages, but we only get to know his name in the second half of the volume. The same goes for one of his "supermoves", introduced only at the end and which capture the true essence of the character: volley of normal punches. Saitama's journey into the world of heroes with this first volume of One-Punch Man is of course only at the beginning but manages to represent the nature of ONE and Yusuke Murata's work, always poised between serious and facetious, managing to interpret both spirits to perfection.