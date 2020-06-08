Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the author reveals his trump card while drawing the fights

June 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
ONE PIECE it is a real Odyssey, characterized by an imposing quantity of characters who paint in the most disparate ways the whole imaginary of the epic of Eiichiro Oda. In order not to fall into confusion, moreover, the author is often forced to resort to some nice "aces up his sleeve".

While the ONE PIECE chapter 980 throws into chaos again Onigashima, the sensei took the opportunity to spend two words on the writing of the work in the section dedicated to the magazine's comments Weekly Shonen Jump. For those who do not know, in fact, the home magazine Shueisha every week it contains a corner for authors where they can dedicate a message to readers.

Among these pages, occasionally, the mangakas take advantage of it to tell some short anecdotes about the writing of their works, some of which are also quite hilarious. Oda sensei, in particular, has revealed his trump card to draw the fights.

"There's one thing I really can't do without when a fight starts. And I'm talking about the online databases of all the character techniques. Thanks for existing!"

Try to imagine the author of his own work going around the websites, perhaps opened by his own fans, to review the techniques of the characters he created. We take this opportunity to remind you, finally, that for the release of the next issue of Jump there are news for ONE PIECE, probably inherent in the return of the anime according to the rumors of the corridor.

And you, instead, what do you think of this anecdote revealed by the sensei? Let us know with a comment below.

