The Quintessential Quintuplets: Itsuki inspires a sexy figure in a swimsuit

The SEGA Prize company announced that a 190mm tall figure based on the Itsuki Nakano character from the Gotoubun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) franchise would be an added prize arcade center in Japan in the third week of this month.

The figure features Itsuki Nakano, the fifth quintuplet in the birth order, wearing a beautiful and sensual red bathing suit, her signature color.

Particular attention has been paid to replicate her three measurements faithfully, and the costume design has also taken care of visual elements such as wrinkles and paint shine. The sculpture of his hair has also included wind, increasing quality, and unusual figures ( prize-figure ).

About Gotoubun no Hanayome

It is a manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruna, published in Kodansha publisher’s Weekly Shonen Magazine between August 2017 and February 2020.

The publisher compiled the work in a total of fourteen volumes. In April 2020, Color reprinting began directly in volume format, with the ninth release on December 18 and the tenth on January 15.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by Tezuka Productions studios, under Satoshi Kuwabara’s direction and released in January 2019. A second season is multiplied by Bibury Animation Studios and is currently on air.