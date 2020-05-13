Celebrity Splits Includes Little Mix, Towie, and Love Island’s Romance!!

Share it:

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most couples are isolating themselves under the same roof. But that happens to turn out differently for everyone as we have seen many splits in the last few weeks.

When the government did order everyone to isolate themselves at home amid the crisis, couples have to take a quick decision of whether to isolate alone at home or with their partners together. So many couples are suffering through their relationship failure while accusing the Coronavirus pandemic. But the main reason is the couples could not handle the pressure and such proximity of closeness with their partners and family.

Here are the couples that have gone separate ways due to the quarantine days and their relationship failures.

Kady McDermott and Myles Barnett

The adorable couple begins dating back in 2018 as the Love Island Babe and Barnett were not aware of the current scenario. Both the celebs are currently living separately amid these quarantine days.

The pair did unfollow one another on social media accounts but they share the work of refurbishment of their mutual bungalow. They both need some space to figure out what they actually want with each other.

Georgia Steel and Callum Izzard

After seven months of dating and a marriage proposal, the couple is temporarily calling off their relationship. Georgia and Callum were all over the headlines with the proposal as both of them were truly in love with one another. The reality dating show did bring them together yet they are going on separate ways.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson did announce to call time on her relationship with Chris Hughes, the charming Love Island star. The announcement was a little surprising and shocking for fans as the duo were dating for the last 18 months. Now, they are spending time to explore their life along during these quarantine days.

Fans and followers are expecting to watch all the couples that split amid the Coronavirus crisis back together. Let us hope that everything will be back to normal as soon as the threat of COVID-19 is over.

