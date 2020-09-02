ONE PIECE: revealed the first details on the manga dedicated to Ace drawn by Boichi

Share it:

Recently, Shueisha has prepared a whole world of side dishes for ONE PIECE, his flagship manga and whose fame will be destined to echo for the next few decades. Eiichiro Oda has created such a vast universe with so many characters that it is impossible to focus on them through the main manga.

For this reason, special magazines such as the ONE PIECE Magazine, which also accompanied the debut light novels dedicated to various characters such as Trafalgar Law and Nico Robin. But among these light novels there was also one dedicated to Portuguese D. Ace and, given its popularity, the announcement of a manga transposition drawn by Boichi has arrived.

The mangaka known for Sun Ken Rock and Dr. Stone will focus on the transposition of ONE PIECE Novel A where the protagonist is Ace. Thanks to the promo for the release of ONE PIECE Magazine Volume 10 we know that the first chapter will consist of 54 total pages, of which 3 in color. In the manga the adaptation of the first part of the Ace light novel written by Sho Hinata is expected. It is unknown if the next chapters of this Ace story will return with the art of Boichi or if it will be continued by a different author.