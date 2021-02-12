Fly Me to the Moon: Blu-ray Box details revealed.

The Tonikaku Kawaii manga (Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You) revealed the project’s Blu-ray Box package’s cover art and details.

The package will be released on March 22 in Japan for 35,200 yen (about $ 338) and will include all twelve episodes of this adaptation, with a cumulative duration of 296 minutes on two discs.

Kenjiro Hata began publishing the manga in Shogakukan publisher’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018.

The publisher published the 13th compiled volume on October 16, followed by the 14th on December 19. In October 2020, it was reported that the work had exceeded two million copies in circulation.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by Seven Arcs Pictures studios, directed by Hiroshi Ikehata, and scripts written by Kazuho Hyodo, released in October 2020.

Production of an OVA is confirmed for this year; however., there are no indications yet about the show of the second season of this project.

Tonikaku Kawaii Synopsis:

Nasa Yuzaki is determined to leave his name in the history books. Ranking first in the mock national exam and targeting a distinguished high school, you are confident that you have your whole life planned.

However, fate is a fickle lover. On the way home one snowy night, Nasa’s eyes fall on incomparable beauty across the street. Spellbound, Nasa tries to get close to her, only to be surprised by an oncoming truck.

Fortunately, his life is saved due to the girl’s quick action. Bleeding next to an ambulance, watch the girl walk away under the moonlight, reminiscent of Princess Kaguya setting off for the moon.

Refusing to let this chance encounter end, she forces her crippled body to chase her and asks her out.

Surprised by his recklessness and sheer resolve, the girl accepts his confession on one condition: they can only be together if he marries her! Stay tuned for the next update.