X-Men: Marvel introduces a new team of mutants in Reign of X

A poll focusing on the X-Men had been shared by Marvel, who asked numerous mutant fans to indicate their preferences for a new group. The voting ended and the famous company shared the result of the survey.

The numerous comic book fans could choose between 10 different characters, to indicate the group that will face the events of the Hellfire Gala, an event that will have important repercussions on the world of X-Men. So here are the winners:

Cyclops

Marvel Girl

Professor X

Rogue

Wolverine

Synch

Sunfire

Polaris

The victory of Cyclops, Wolverine or Rogue did not surprise the readers of the adventures of the X-Men, who instead are eager to find out some more details about the role that some of the lesser known characters. At the bottom of the news you can see a first drawing dedicated to this group, in which we note that Wolverine will not be Logan, but Laura. Reign of X it will therefore be written by Gerry Duggan, while the drawings will be entrusted to Pepe Larraz, so here is the writer’s comment: “It is a privilege and an honor for me to be back in team with Pepe Larraz, as we invent more threats for the X-Men to face starting in July. The mutants managed to save themselves and now they will have to save the world“Finally, here are some images dedicated to the new X-Men event.