this is the luxury vehicle to electrify the S-Class

It’s official now the Mercedes-Benz EQS has been revealed with most of its features exposed. The aniseed car in a way marks the manufacturer’s entry into the world of electric cars, being the first dedicated. In addition to the 516 horsepower, it stands out especially for its luxurious interior with a 56-inch infotainment screen.





The Mercedes-Benz S-Class It is one of the most iconic in the industry, therefore, every time the manufacturer launches a new vehicle within it, expectations are high. More so now when it comes to the first fully electric vehicle in the S-Class. It sets the stage for electrifying the line and at the same time, in a way, redefining what the standards of luxury are in the age of electrics.

External luxury, in two shades

One of the first things you remember when you see the new Mercedes-Benz EQS is the Concept F 015 that they introduced more than six years ago. Remember for its front and especially for its curved lines. However, it is totally shocking that Mercedes-Benz has decided use two shades for the vehicle, with an upper part in black and a lower part in silver.

Unlike the traditional S-Class, the EQS has a higher line and a more curved profile to achieve that rounded shape. The result is a staggering coefficient of drag of 0.20 Cd, low enough for the Mercedes EQS 2022 to become the most aerodynamic production vehicle on the market, be it gasoline, hybrid or otherwise.

On the front highlights the “sky” of three-pointed stars that Mercedes-Benz has placed, with a much larger central that serves as the emblem of the brand. This glass grille is accompanied by two headlights joined by a horizontal strip. The rear also has side-to-side lights, although the most relevant here is its rounded, drooping shape that gives the car a more aerodynamic feel.

The new vehicle is mounted on the EVA platform, specially designed for electric. It is the first from Merceeds-Benz to do so and manages to take advantage of the benefits this offers, such as greater flexibility to shape the vehicle by not relying on a gigantic internal combustion engine. It’s the same size as an S-Class, but looks sleeker and more spacious by giving the user more space than the engine.

Internal luxury reflected in a screen of almost five feet

If the Mercedes-Benz EQS boasts luxury on the outside, the more it does on the inside. The star here is the Hyperscreen, which, as we already saw, is almost a meter and a half in size. This infotainment screen occupies the entire dashboard of the car from driver to passenger.

They are actually three unified displays to make up a single 56-inch. The pilot’s screen is independent from the others and to prevent the pilot from being distracted, systems are in place. For example, a camera monitors the view of the pilot, if he is continuously distracted by looking at the other screens, he will be warned and after several alerts, the screens will be blocked directly so that he does not interact with them anymore.

However, such a large screen in the car is not to everyone’s taste. This is why Mercedes-Benz It also offers the possibility of acquiring the vehicle with a more “traditional” system. consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.8-inch central touchscreen.

Power and range of the Mercedes-Benz EQS

If we go to the inside of the vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz EQS comes in two options with rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive. The battery also comes in two options of 90 kWg or 107.8 kWh. Under the WLTP standard the 107.8 kWh battery must reach 770 kilometers of autonomy. Mercedes-Benz says that the battery has a fast charge that allows it to add up to 300 extra kilometers in 15 minutes. This is achieved in part thanks to liquid cooling that cools or preheats the battery to speed up charging in hot or cold climates respectively.

The single-engine version achieves 329 horsepower while the twin-engine version goes up to 516 horsepower. As for acceleration, it goes from 0 to 100 km / h in a little more than 4 seconds in the dual engine. While the maximum speed that is reached is 210 kilometers per hour.

What about its price? This and more details that have not yet been revealed we will know in a few months when the vehicle goes on sale.

More information | Mercedes Benz