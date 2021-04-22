official price and availability of the new Xiaomi bracelet

And it came. On March 29, Xiaomi presented the new Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 in society, but it has not been until now that the company has decided to put it on sale in our country. So, we already know the official price and availability of the Mi Smart Band 6.

As already confirmed, Xiaomi’s new quantifying bracelet can be purchased for 44,99 euros. It is a slightly higher price than the previous generation, which was 39.99 euros, but the company justifies it by implementing a larger screen and new functions. Once the presentations are made, let’s get to know her better.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

XIAOMI MI SMART BAND 6 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 47,4 x 18,6 x 12,7 mm

12.8 grams SCREEN 1.56-inch AMOLED

Resolution 152 x 486 pixels

326 ppp

450 nits

Tempered glass

Anti-fingerprint coating SENSORS PPG heart rate sensor

Three-axis accelerometer

Three axis gyroscope DRUMS 125 mAh

Up to 14 days

Charge in two hours CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.0 ENDURANCE 5 ATM COMPATIBILITY Android 5.0 or higher

iOS 10.0 or higher OTHERS Heart rate monitoring

Sleep monitoring

SpO2 tracking

Women’s Health Tracking

Stress monitoring

FATHER

Notifications

Musical control

Remote camera shutter

30 sports modes PRICE 44,99 euros

Xiaomi’s new bracelet is bigger

The first thing that catches the attention of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is its screen, and that is that the company has chosen to increase its size to 1.56 inches so that it occupies even more of the front. For practical purposes, the device is still the same size as the previous model (47.2 x 18.5 mm), only now it’s a bit thicker and somewhat heavier, just under a gram to be exact.

At the top we find a 1.56-inch AMOLED panel with 152 x 486 pixel resolution and a pixel density that goes from the 291 dpi of the Mi Smart Band 5 to 326 pixels per inch. A substantial jump, really. At the bottom we find the PPG and SpO2 sensor, which will be used to measure our heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress and sleep.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is compatible with iOS and Android, where you will have to download the Mi Fit application. Connectivity is in the hands of Bluetooth 5.0. For the battery, 125 mAh that, according to Xiaomi, they are capable of offering up to 14 days of autonomy. However, it will depend on the use we make. To charge it we will have to use a magnetic base that is attached to the lower area, so it will not be necessary to remove the bracelet from the strap.

As for smart functions, the device is capable of controlling the music that is playing on the mobile, take photos remotely, receive notifications and keep a record of our sports sessions. And the bracelet has 30 sports modes that we can monitor in real time. What it does not have is an integrated GPS chip, so it will use the mobile’s GPS.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

As we indicated previously, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 It can be pre-purchased from now for a price of 44.99 euros. It is only available in black. Shipments won’t start until April 26.



