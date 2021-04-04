Jojo: Jean Pierre Polnareff protagonist of a detailed and spectacular tattoo

The recent event held in Japan, Joestar The Inherited Soul has formalized the arrival of the animated transposition dedicated to the adventure of Jolyne Kujo, Stone Ocean, and has further fueled the interest that the world community continues to show towards the work of Hirohiko Araki.

One of the peculiarities of the history of the different generations of Joestar is the presence of protagonists and characters that are profoundly different from each other and characterized very well, able to be easily remembered by enthusiasts. For this reason a fan, the user @xistosso has published on Reddit the photo you find in the post at the bottom, depicting a magnificent tattoo dedicated to Jean Pierre Polnareff.

Despite Polnareff played a rather significant role during Jotaro Kujo’s adventure in Stardust Crusaders, the design chosen for the tattoo was the one shown in Araki’s fifth adventure, Vento Aureo, in which Polnareff revealed himself a source of useful information for Giorno Giovanna and his companions, especially regarding the power of the leader of Passion, Devil, and his Stand King Crimson. The result obtained is nothing short of faithful to the original, very similar to the original concept that appeared in the manga and anime.

Recall that the animator Ashiya celebrated Koichi’s birthday with a special artwork, and we leave you to a nice crossover starring the characters of Scooby-Doo.