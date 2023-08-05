Oasis Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix has not yet made an official announcement on Oasis’ second season. However, there is a significant likelihood that the program will return again a second season considering its popularity and positive reviews.

If Netflix decides to pick up another season of this popular program, Oasis fans can count on the same excellent production, compelling storylines, and stellar cast.

In this blog article, I’ll offer a detailed analysis of Oasis Season 1, discuss its positive aspects, and present the most current details on the teaser and air date for the next season of the program.

The most recent K-drama on cable is called Oasis, and it comes from KBS, which is renowned for entertaining and well-liked dramas including Hwarang, The King’s Affection, and Bad Prosecutor.

Well, the star-studded cast of this particular historical drama drew everyone’s attention. Seol In-ah, whose role in Business Proposal catapulted her to new levels of popularity, is back as the female protagonist.

Choo Young-woo, whom made his acting debut in the classic BL You Make Me Dance, has been fortunate lately since this is his third straight starring drama.

Of course, no one can forget Jang Dong-yoon from The Tale of Nokdu, who won everyone’s heart. Since Oasis was a melodrama and was specifically set in the unrest of 1980s South Korea, it provided us with laughter, tears, and excitement as we hoped for more.

Jang Dong-yoon, Seol In-ah, and Choo Young-woo are the main characters in the 2023 South Korean television series Oasis.

It aired every Monday and Tuesday at 21:50 (KST) on KBS2, between March 6 to April 25, 2023. Additionally, it may be streamed on Viki in certain areas and Wavve in South Korea.

Oasis Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, the Season 2 launch date has not been revealed. The program will debut in 2024 if a second season is ordered, as is largely expected.

We may anticipate an official announcement with the specific date closer to the show’s debut.

Oasis Season 2 Cast

Jang Dong-yoon as Lee Doo-hak: the son of a farmer in a quiet and small village in Yeosu.

Seol In-ah as Oh Jung-shin: an honest and confident woman who knows how to fight against injustice.

Choo Young-woo as Choi Chul-woong: Doo-hak’s childhood friend-turned-rival who is an intelligent and competitive man.

Oasis Season 2 Trailer

Oasis Season 2 Plot

In the beginning, Oasis is a coming-of-age story about three friends that get involved in a love triangle.

Du-hak and Cheol-woong, neighbors who consider one another to be brothers, begin to doubt their relationship when they fall in love with Jung-shin, the new girl who befriends them.

Du-hak, however, ends up in jail, while Cheol-woong is permanently in debt as a result of a regrettable episode.

But as time passes and they each go their own ways, destiny once again draws them together when Du-hak is freed.

He becomes a gangster as a result of the circumstances, psychologically blackmailing Cheol-woong because they harbor a sinister secret.

In the meanwhile, Jung-shin strives to break into the movie business, but she is unable to get rid of the two lads from her life.

