NOVA’s MCU debut Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios Already Has Plans For NOVA’s MCU debut

About Nova’s MCU Debut: Nova is much closer to the MCU than we ever thought, and we all will see him soon on the big screens. Though, as we already know Richard Rider had been removed from the movie Marvel Studio twice. Also, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that they would be included in The Avengers: Infinity War to comic book.com, and there they revealed that they are keeping NOVA out of the movie. Nova has an ‘immediate potential’ thing for MCU’s debut. But, unfortunately, it’s a matter of a couple of years ago. Therefore, we can’t be sure if the whole story has been changed behind the scenes. Even if he is going to appear in the movie, it would not feel like his own movie.

Joe Russo once said that Nova was hidden in Avengers: Endgame final battle. The writers have a favorite character of Marvel Comics as Nova. Nova’s story began when Thanos put Xander off-screen and became a major player in the story against Mad Titan with Glenn which is close to returning to the MCU for the first time. But, this scene had reached ‘critical mass’ when Xander destroyed, and it didn’t make sense.

It’s been twice when Nova has been removed from the movie after the first introduction. There were no official announcements that Nova jas been left out after the introduction from behind the scenes. Otherwise, there would have dozen of tweets of Nova lovers that had created a mess.

Still, Nova lovers are waiting for their favorite character Richard Rider to be seen again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let’s see what’s going to happen next, whether we can our favorite Nova character or not. Just wait and watch!

